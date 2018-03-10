Saturday’s preps wrap: Eagle Valley track and field; Huskies and Devils soccer

MOAB, Utah —Apparently, Eagle Valley's Joslin Blair didn't lose any speed over the winter.

The sophomore track and field star started the season by smashing school records in the open 3,200 and 1,600 meters at the season-opening Red Rock Invitational on Saturday, March 10, in Moab, Utah.

Blair won the 3,200 in 11 minutes, 20.17 seconds, beating Kelly Smith's 18-year-old mark by 16 seconds. Blair also took out Kim Smith's 1,600 mark. Apologies to the Smiths.

Blair made state in the 800 as a freshman, and Devils coach Jeff Shroll sees her role increasing in the 1,600 and 3,200 as well as the 4-by-8 relay.

"You probably won't see her in the 100," Shroll joked.

Eagle Valley split its squad on Saturday with the boys and Cassie Jaramillo at the Palisade Classic and the ladies in Moab.

Everyone gets together on Friday, March 16 for the Rifle Invitational.

Palisade Classic

Boys

1,600 meters — 4. Aiden Branch, 4:51.10; 6. Jesse Moser, 4:53.67.

3,200 — 1. Aiden Branch, 10:29.02; 3. Jesse Moser, 10:57.50; 4. Luke Morrissey, 10:58.46.

110 hurdles — 6. Tony Hernandez, 18.23.

300 hurdles — 2. Tony Hernandez, 44.87.

400 relay — 3. Eagle Valley, 48.36.

1,600 relay — 6. Eagle Valley, 3:56.64.

3,200 relay — 2. Eagle Valley, 9:01.50.

High jump — T5. Matthew Turner, 5-8.

Shot put — 6. Jackson Stricker, 37-5.25.

Discus — 6. Jackson Stricker, 114-9.

Girls

Shot put — 3. Cassie Jaramillo, 31-9.5.

Discus — 2. Cassie Jaramillo, 96.4.

Red Rock Invitational

Moab, Utah

Girls

100 — 3. Kaikea Cavaliero, 14.05; T7. Arabella Turner, 14.75.

200 — 4. Kaikea Cavaliero, 29.21.

400 — 2. Jewel Scrivens, 1:05.11.

1,600 — 1. Joslin Blair, 5:09.99

3,200 — 1. Joslin Blair, 11:20.17.

100 hurdles — 2. Tristen Book, 17.55.

300 hurdles — 6. Taylor Shroll, 59.36

400 relay — 2. Eagle Valley, 55.66.

1,600 relay — 4. Eagle Valley, 5:25.40.

Medley — 1. Eagle Valley, 4:29.67.

High jump — 5. Arabella Turnet, 12; T6. Kaitlyn Greear and Diana Ramirez, 11-9.5; 8. Diana Trifonova, 11-6.

Huskies soccer solid vs. Farmers

WHEAT RIDGE — Battle Mountain girls soccer isn't opening its season with pushovers.

The Huskies lost, 4-2, on Saturday, March 10, at Wheat Ridge, an Elite Eight squad last spring. Battle Mountain's home opener is Monday, March 12, against D'Evelyn, the defending state champion.

"D'Eveyn just happened to be there today. That had to be coincidence," Huskies coach David Cope said. "But this is what we want — to play tough teams before going into league.

Battle Mountain fell behind 3-0 before Brogan Murray assisted Barbie Reyes for the first goal of the season.

Audrey Teague scored on a penalty kick, which came off a classic Huskies counter attack.

Not to be outdone, Eagle Valley (1-1) fell to Wheat Ridge, 7-2, on Thursday, March 8. The Devils bounced back with the obligatory trouncing of Rifle, 10-0, on Friday, March 9.