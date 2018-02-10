Saturday’s preps wrap: Wrestling, skiing and basketball

ENGLEWOOD — That's a perfect 10 for Eagle Valley wrestling.

The Devils qualified 10 wrestlers for the 3A state meet at the Pepsi Center with a great performance at the Region 3 Meet this weekend at Englewood High School.

The qualifiers are as follows by weight class:

106 pounds — Matthew Medina, second place.

113 — Luke Morrissey, regional champ.

120 — Ryder Bossow, third place.

126 — Lucas Comroe, regional champion.

152 — Noah Baldwin, third place.

170 — Davis Ward, third place.

182 — Marco Rodriguez, fifth place, won wrestle-back.

195 — Cody Ponce, second place.

220 — Rowan Sokup, third place.

285 — J.P. Velasco, third place.

Eagle Valley coach Luke Cross was very understandably unavailable for comment as he was driving the Devils' bus back to Gypsum in snowy conditions. The Vail Daily will update this story.

BEAVER CREEK

VMS boys dominate slalom

Stop us if you've heard this one before.

Vail Mountain School alpine swept the podium for the second time this season, this time during a slalom at Beaver Creek on Thursday, Feb. 8.

The familiar combo of Michael Resnick, Shane Cole and Robert Harnick went 1-2-3 for the maximum 177 points, ahead of Aspen (168), Steamboat Springs (152), Battle Mountain (150) and Eagle Valley (144).

For the ladies, Aspen won the day with the Huskies in second and the Gore Rangers third. Battle Mountain's Kiana Brausch zoomed to second place with teammates Samantha Lindall in eighth and Addison Smith in 10th.

Vail Mountain had two freshmen in the top 10 with Bryce Elle Johnson taking fourth and Kristen Anderson sixth.

EDWARDS

Saints basketball keeps rolling

Will Saints basketball fans look back on "The Paonia Game" as a turning point?

While still early with regard to where Vail Christian boys basketball wants to go, it's quite possible.

The Saints made it four wins in a row after the defensive meltdown by winning at 3A Cedaredge, 57-52, on Friday, Feb. 9, and a 78-18 thrashing of Caprock Academy in league play on Saturday, Feb. 10.

"Good team win," Saints coach Sheldon Kuhns said after Cedaredge.

While the coach may be getting a little redundant in the postgame, it's a theme that needs to be pounded home his talented bunch. Defense involves all five players on the court at once, hence the emphasis of team.

It's especially important when one of your senior posts — Ethan Kuhns — missed a lot of both games with the flu. On Friday, Vail Christian's Zach McKeever (6-foot-3) got the honors of guarding Cedaredge's Peter Carlson (6-foot-7) and held the Bruins center to 14 points.

Also give credit to Alex Hilty, who soaked up younger Kuhns' minutes. The junior has stepped up his game in the last few weeks.

The Saints led comfortably through most of the game until the Bruins hit six 3-pointers during the fourth quarter. Stuff happens, and the Saints held on in a hostile environment.

Vail Christian's backcourt led the Saints (14-3) in scoring against Cedaredge. Bryan Trujillo had 20, followed by Sebastian Moritz with 17.

At home against Caprock, the Saints did pretty much anything they wanted. Aside from the usual suspects, Vail Christian got good performances from Alec Moritz, Jamison Lee and E.J. Koller.

The Saints also welcomed back Joseph Emmer, who was out with a concussion.

Meanwhile, the Vail Christian girls rolled past Caprock to improve to 13-4.

Both teams host 3A Roaring Fork on Tuesday, Feb. 13, for Senior Night.

Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.