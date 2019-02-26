Ski & Snowboard Club Vail at Burton US Open: Retzlaff in slopestyle Wednesday
February 26, 2019
VAIL – David Retzlaff likely will be the athlete with the closest local ties in Wednesday’s Slopestyle Semi-Finals at the Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships.
Retzlaff is originally from the Midwest and came out to Colorado four years ago to join Chris Laske’s program at Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, where he has become one of the top members of the team.
Laske says Retzlaff has a promising future in slopestyle snowboarding.
“He’s had some good finishes on Rev Tour this year and last year and I think he’s shown he’s ready for an event like the Burton US Open,” Laske said.
The Rev Tour is U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s development series, a North America Cup-level circuit of events which graduates athletes into the Grand Prix, U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s World Cup level series.
Retzlaff, 19, finished fourth at a Rev Tour event on Feb. 13 and hit the podium with a third-place finish at a Rev Tour competition last season.
Recommended Stories For You
“He’s right on track,” Laske said. “And I think experiencing the US Open will motivate him to keep pushing.”
Catch Retzlaff in the Burton US Open men’s slopestyle semi-final, scheduled for 12:30 p.m. start on Wednesday at Vail’s Golden Peak venue. The event is free to attend and will also be broadcast live for free on BurtonUSOpen.com.
Trending In: Sports
- Vail skier Kai Owens, 14, becomes youngest American to win NorAm moguls competition
- Best line on Vail Mountain gets $10k from Clif Bar; Wachendorfer likes his odds
- Edwards snowboarder Jack Coyne, 17, makes first Burton US Open
- 4 Ski & Snowboard Club Vail riders to compete in Burton US Open Junior Jam
- Vail snowboard cross racers hopeful for FIS Junior World Championships
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen men ski through avalanche debris before deadly slide
- O. J. Simpson spotted in Vail, posing for selfies
- Obituary: Gerald ‘Jerry’ Lee Trujillo, Jan. 19, 1954 – Feb. 20, 2019
- Warning issued for Edwards residents after 8-10 mountain lions seen roaming neighborhoods
- Man pleads guilty to stabbing Avon woman in exchange for 20-year sentence