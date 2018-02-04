Ski & Snowboard Club Vail girls shine on Golden Peak
February 4, 2018
Ski & Snowboard Club Vail hosted two days of slalom and giant slalom racing on Vail's Golden Peak Saturday, Feb. 3, and Sunday, Feb. 4. The Sync Cup hosted the top 14- and 15-year-old girls from around the Rocky Mountain Region with local athletes making a big statement. Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athletes swept the top five both days with Berit Frischholz taking back to back wins in the giant slalom and slalom.
Place Name Run 1 Run 2 Overall Difference
1 . Frischholz Berit 50.7 01:01.0 1:51.7
2.Resnick Emma 52.420 1:00.3 0 1:52.7 1.07
3. Hoyt Taylor 52.25 0 1:01.30 1:53.5 1.88
4McSpadden Bayli 53.38 0 1:01.2 0 1:54.6 2.92
5Palmer Zoie 53.78 0 1:02.60 1:56.4 4.74
6Horning Abigail 53.92 0 1:02.6 0 1:56.6 4.92
7Swirtz Meredith 52.86 0 1:04.2 0 1:57.1 5.41
8Lehmann Sophia 53.0 0 1:04.1 0 1:57.1 5.43
9Moritz Kjersti 55.22 0 1:02.8 0 1:58.0 6.34
10 Ostaszewski Helenka 52.84 01:05.20 1:58.0 6.37
11 Adrian Ryli 53.45 0 1:06.0 1:59.4 7.76
12 Thompson Camille 53.67 0 1:06.1 1:59.8 8.15
13 Trueblood Josephine 55.28 0 1:04.7 2:00.0 8.36
14Keane Kaitlin 56.07 1:04.0 2:00.0 8.37
15Creek Emily 55.03 1:05.2 2:00.2 8.58
16 Birtwhistle Emma 54.49 0 1:05.8 2:00.3 8.64
17Harsch Hailey 55.6 0 1:05.3 2:00.9 9.29
18Craig Emily 55.89 0 1:05.3 2:01.2 9.54
19Cooper Emilia 56.08 0 1:05.2 0 2:01.3 9.64
20Sullivan Adalie 55.6 1:07.2 2:02.8 11.18
21Moritz Liv 55.2 1:07.8 2:03.0 11.35
22Marzin Maiwenn 56.22 0 1:06.9 2:03.1 11.45
23Simpson Cate 58.09 0 1:05.6 2:03.7 12.02
24Pavelich Robin 56.75 0 1:07.4 0 2:04.1 12.45
25 Thompson Michaela 57.87 01:06.8 02:04.7 13.07
26Young Kate 55.14 1:09.8 2:04.9 13.25
27 Burns Emma Kate 57.08 0 1:09.1 2:06.2 14.54
28Sege Georgia 58.49 0 1:07.7 0 2:06.2 14.57
29 Blatchford Jenna 58.24 0 1:08.0 2:06.2 14.6
30Sherlock Stella 59.13 1:07.7 2:06.9 15.2
31Haerter Lauren 59.39 1:08.4 2:07.8 16.12
32Smyth Mikayla 59.69 1:08.1 2:07.8 16.15
33Schneider Emily 58.29 0 1:10.1 2:08.4 16.73
34Wiser Ella 57.33 1:11.2 2:08.5 16.88
35Sherlock Edie 59.31 1:09.4 2:08.7 17.09
36Ornstein Kylee 57.54 0 1:11.2 0 2:08.8 17.14
37Leifer Alyssa 58.99 1:10.3 2:09.3 17.63
38Schane Audrey 59.32 0 1:10.0 2:09.3 17.66
39Stocker Sophie 01:00.0 0 1:09.8 2:09.8 18.15
40 Heaydon Phoebe 01:01.2 0 1:08.8 2:10.0 18.31
41Thorpe Skylar 59.52 1:10.6 2:10.1 18.45
42Anderson Alexa 58.7 1:11.4 2:10.1 18.46
43 Salehhuddin Aruwin 59.7 0 1:10.5 2:10.2 18.54
44Elvidge Maren 01:00.6 0 1:09.6 2:10.2 18.59
45Puckett Riley 59.51 1:11.1 2:10.6 18.98
46Nolting Nicole 01:00.4 1:10.5 2:10.8 19.19
47Wipson Paige 57.39 01:13.6 02:11.0 19.3
48 Lathram Samantha 59.31 01:11.8 02:11.1 19.41
49Skilbred Kate 59.7 01:11.7 02:11.4 19.72
50 Johnson Bryce Ellen 59.99 01:12.0 02:12.0 20.36
51Fox Eliza 01:00.0 01:12.2 02:12.3 20.62
52 Bolton Katherine 01:00.9 01:12.2 02:13.1 21.48
53Westall Olivia 57.38 01:16.8 02:14.2 22.51
54Avery Shu 01:01.9 01:12.8 02:14.7 23.08
55Olsson Sofia 01:01.1 01:13.9 02:15.0 23.37
56Snyder Ella 01:02.9 01:12.3 02:15.1 23.48
57Soto Ariana 01:01.3 01:14.3 02:15.6 23.91
58Conley Rachel 01:02.1 01:13.5 02:15.6 23.93
59Gillette Wells 01:01.8 01:14.6 02:16.4 24.78
60Roberts Molly 59.96 01:16.5 02:16.5 24.81
61 Gilchrist Caroline 01:04.3 01:12.2 02:16.5 24.82
62Ort Annika 01:01.3 01:15.6 02:16.8 25.19
63 Lathram Kyleena 01:01.5 01:15.5 02:17.0 25.34
64Hill Gemma 01:04.5 01:14.1 02:18.6 26.96
65 Birtwhistle Sydney 01:04.8 01:14.3 02:19.1 27.43
66Crowley Ava 01:05.4 01:13.8 02:19.2 27.55
66Regrut Caitlin 01:04.3 01:14.9 02:19.2 27.55
68Cavataio Ava 01:03.8 01:15.8 02:19.7 28.02
69 Marston Frankie 01:04.4 01:15.4 02:19.8 28.15
70Grant Hailey 01:04.8 01:15.1 02:19.9 28.27
71 Engelmann Alexandra 1:04.3 01:15.9 02:20.3 28.6
72 Sharfstein Tegan 01:03.3 01:17.8 02:21.1 29.46
73Brausch Kamryn 01:03.4 01:17.9 02:21.4 29.7
74 Richards Brianna 01:04.0 01:17.6 02:21.6 29.99
75Munro Madigan 59.4 01:22.3 02:21.7 30.1
76Bedford Ronnie 01:05.1 01:17.7 02:22.8 31.13
77Forstl Avery 01:07.6 01:15.5 02:23.1 31.47
78Tomasko Isabel 01:06.2 01:17.0 02:23.2 31.5
79Lynch Bella 01:07.1 01:16.1 02:23.2 31.58
80Laing Taylor 01:07.3 01:16.3 02:23.6 31.96
81Millett Grace 01:06.7 01:17.2 02:23.9 32.27
82 Hendricks Keely 01:06.4 01:18.2 02:24.6 32.94
83Droll Bethanne 01:13.3 01:12.1 02:25.3 33.7
84Nichols Annika 01:05.8 01:19.7 02:25.5 33.86
85Leonard Brynn 01:05.8 01:19.9 02:25.8 34.1
86Morgan Jamie 01:10.2 01:17.2 02:27.4 35.78
87 Cheesewright Anna 01:09.2 01:20.0 02:29.2 37.53
88 Edelmann Noelle 01:09.0 01:20.4 02:29.4 37.7
89Hopkinson Macy 01:09.2 01:21.2 02:30.4 38.78
90Watson Emily 01:10.9 01:21.3 02:32.2 40.55
91 Alvarez Daniela 01:10.4 01:22.0 02:32.5 40.82
92 Markey Adrienne 01:10.3 01:22.3 02:32.6 40.94
93 Linafelter Grace 01:11.0 01:22.7 02:33.7 42.06
94Ornstein Lexi 01:09.6 01:24.3 02:34.0 42.3
95Payen Daniela 01:10.7 01:23.5 02:34.2 42.54
96Dorf Annabel 01:13.8 01:23.1 02:36.9 45.21
97Hayden Nora 01:09.0 01:29.0 02:37.9 46.29
98Slivka Rowynn 01:11.2 01:27.1 02:38.3 46.68
99Holmgren Ylva 01:13.6 01:26.9 02:40.6 48.92
100Shestak Poly 01:12.7 01:30.3 02:43.0 51.31
101Millett Sadie 01:12.7 01:32.0 02:44.7 53.07
102Neff Sophia 01:14.5 01:31.5 02:46.0 54.32
103Harnick Reese 01:19.1 01:28.2 02:47.3 55.67
104 Bicknell Claire 01:16.9 01:31.0 02:48.0 56.3
105Ramsey Gwen 01:12.1 01:37.3 02:49.4 57.74
106Azam Sophia 01:21.4 01:32.2 02:53.6 01:01.9
107 Griggs Brielle 01:25.7 01:37.1 03:02.8 01:11.1
108Elsass Sophia 01:40.0 01:26.2 03:06.2 01:14.6
Did Not Start – Run 1 (2)
Brown Nancy DNS
Dembeck Abby DNS
Did Not Finish – Run 1 (6)
Sherwood Cordelia DNF
Bruce Tianna DNF
Olsen Sara DNF
Petersen Paige DNF
Andrews Maia DNF
Jackson Tashi DNF
Did Not Finish – Run 2 (15)
Bervy Katie 55.12 DNF
Cassidy Carissa 50.21 DNF
Dean Madison 53.06 DNF
Snyder Olyvia 54.64 DNF
Geldbaugh Shen 57.12 DNF
Hovey Jaelie 56.67 DNF
Drobek Marissa 01:00.4 DNF
Tatge Natalia 01:02.7 DNF
Linafelter Lexi 01:01.4 DNF
Edelman Samantha57.3 DNF
Potvin Rosalie 01:06.2 DNF
Gonzalez Alexandra58.19 DNF
Kroeger Kaelyn 01:11.2 DNF
Higgins Sadie 01:09.1 DNF
Dziura Lanee 01:07.0 DNF
