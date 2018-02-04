Ski & Snowboard Club Vail girls shine on Golden Peak

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail hosted two days of slalom and giant slalom racing on Vail's Golden Peak Saturday, Feb. 3, and Sunday, Feb. 4. The Sync Cup hosted the top 14- and 15-year-old girls from around the Rocky Mountain Region with local athletes making a big statement. Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athletes swept the top five both days with Berit Frischholz taking back to back wins in the giant slalom and slalom.

Place Name Run 1 Run 2 Overall Difference

1 . Frischholz Berit 50.7 01:01.0 1:51.7

2.Resnick Emma 52.420 1:00.3 0 1:52.7 1.07

3. Hoyt Taylor 52.25 0 1:01.30 1:53.5 1.88

4McSpadden Bayli 53.38 0 1:01.2 0 1:54.6 2.92

5Palmer Zoie 53.78 0 1:02.60 1:56.4 4.74

6Horning Abigail 53.92 0 1:02.6 0 1:56.6 4.92

7Swirtz Meredith 52.86 0 1:04.2 0 1:57.1 5.41

8Lehmann Sophia 53.0 0 1:04.1 0 1:57.1 5.43

9Moritz Kjersti 55.22 0 1:02.8 0 1:58.0 6.34

10 Ostaszewski Helenka 52.84 01:05.20 1:58.0 6.37

11 Adrian Ryli 53.45 0 1:06.0 1:59.4 7.76

12 Thompson Camille 53.67 0 1:06.1 1:59.8 8.15

13 Trueblood Josephine 55.28 0 1:04.7 2:00.0 8.36

14Keane Kaitlin 56.07 1:04.0 2:00.0 8.37

15Creek Emily 55.03 1:05.2 2:00.2 8.58

16 Birtwhistle Emma 54.49 0 1:05.8 2:00.3 8.64

17Harsch Hailey 55.6 0 1:05.3 2:00.9 9.29

18Craig Emily 55.89 0 1:05.3 2:01.2 9.54

19Cooper Emilia 56.08 0 1:05.2 0 2:01.3 9.64

20Sullivan Adalie 55.6 1:07.2 2:02.8 11.18

21Moritz Liv 55.2 1:07.8 2:03.0 11.35

22Marzin Maiwenn 56.22 0 1:06.9 2:03.1 11.45

23Simpson Cate 58.09 0 1:05.6 2:03.7 12.02

24Pavelich Robin 56.75 0 1:07.4 0 2:04.1 12.45

25 Thompson Michaela 57.87 01:06.8 02:04.7 13.07

26Young Kate 55.14 1:09.8 2:04.9 13.25

27 Burns Emma Kate 57.08 0 1:09.1 2:06.2 14.54

28Sege Georgia 58.49 0 1:07.7 0 2:06.2 14.57

29 Blatchford Jenna 58.24 0 1:08.0 2:06.2 14.6

30Sherlock Stella 59.13 1:07.7 2:06.9 15.2

31Haerter Lauren 59.39 1:08.4 2:07.8 16.12

32Smyth Mikayla 59.69 1:08.1 2:07.8 16.15

33Schneider Emily 58.29 0 1:10.1 2:08.4 16.73

34Wiser Ella 57.33 1:11.2 2:08.5 16.88

35Sherlock Edie 59.31 1:09.4 2:08.7 17.09

36Ornstein Kylee 57.54 0 1:11.2 0 2:08.8 17.14

37Leifer Alyssa 58.99 1:10.3 2:09.3 17.63

38Schane Audrey 59.32 0 1:10.0 2:09.3 17.66

39Stocker Sophie 01:00.0 0 1:09.8 2:09.8 18.15

40 Heaydon Phoebe 01:01.2 0 1:08.8 2:10.0 18.31

41Thorpe Skylar 59.52 1:10.6 2:10.1 18.45

42Anderson Alexa 58.7 1:11.4 2:10.1 18.46

43 Salehhuddin Aruwin 59.7 0 1:10.5 2:10.2 18.54

44Elvidge Maren 01:00.6 0 1:09.6 2:10.2 18.59

45Puckett Riley 59.51 1:11.1 2:10.6 18.98

46Nolting Nicole 01:00.4 1:10.5 2:10.8 19.19

47Wipson Paige 57.39 01:13.6 02:11.0 19.3

48 Lathram Samantha 59.31 01:11.8 02:11.1 19.41

49Skilbred Kate 59.7 01:11.7 02:11.4 19.72

50 Johnson Bryce Ellen 59.99 01:12.0 02:12.0 20.36

51Fox Eliza 01:00.0 01:12.2 02:12.3 20.62

52 Bolton Katherine 01:00.9 01:12.2 02:13.1 21.48

53Westall Olivia 57.38 01:16.8 02:14.2 22.51

54Avery Shu 01:01.9 01:12.8 02:14.7 23.08

55Olsson Sofia 01:01.1 01:13.9 02:15.0 23.37

56Snyder Ella 01:02.9 01:12.3 02:15.1 23.48

57Soto Ariana 01:01.3 01:14.3 02:15.6 23.91

58Conley Rachel 01:02.1 01:13.5 02:15.6 23.93

59Gillette Wells 01:01.8 01:14.6 02:16.4 24.78

60Roberts Molly 59.96 01:16.5 02:16.5 24.81

61 Gilchrist Caroline 01:04.3 01:12.2 02:16.5 24.82

62Ort Annika 01:01.3 01:15.6 02:16.8 25.19

63 Lathram Kyleena 01:01.5 01:15.5 02:17.0 25.34

64Hill Gemma 01:04.5 01:14.1 02:18.6 26.96

65 Birtwhistle Sydney 01:04.8 01:14.3 02:19.1 27.43

66Crowley Ava 01:05.4 01:13.8 02:19.2 27.55

66Regrut Caitlin 01:04.3 01:14.9 02:19.2 27.55

68Cavataio Ava 01:03.8 01:15.8 02:19.7 28.02

69 Marston Frankie 01:04.4 01:15.4 02:19.8 28.15

70Grant Hailey 01:04.8 01:15.1 02:19.9 28.27

71 Engelmann Alexandra 1:04.3 01:15.9 02:20.3 28.6

72 Sharfstein Tegan 01:03.3 01:17.8 02:21.1 29.46

73Brausch Kamryn 01:03.4 01:17.9 02:21.4 29.7

74 Richards Brianna 01:04.0 01:17.6 02:21.6 29.99

75Munro Madigan 59.4 01:22.3 02:21.7 30.1

76Bedford Ronnie 01:05.1 01:17.7 02:22.8 31.13

77Forstl Avery 01:07.6 01:15.5 02:23.1 31.47

78Tomasko Isabel 01:06.2 01:17.0 02:23.2 31.5

79Lynch Bella 01:07.1 01:16.1 02:23.2 31.58

80Laing Taylor 01:07.3 01:16.3 02:23.6 31.96

81Millett Grace 01:06.7 01:17.2 02:23.9 32.27

82 Hendricks Keely 01:06.4 01:18.2 02:24.6 32.94

83Droll Bethanne 01:13.3 01:12.1 02:25.3 33.7

84Nichols Annika 01:05.8 01:19.7 02:25.5 33.86

85Leonard Brynn 01:05.8 01:19.9 02:25.8 34.1

86Morgan Jamie 01:10.2 01:17.2 02:27.4 35.78

87 Cheesewright Anna 01:09.2 01:20.0 02:29.2 37.53

88 Edelmann Noelle 01:09.0 01:20.4 02:29.4 37.7

89Hopkinson Macy 01:09.2 01:21.2 02:30.4 38.78

90Watson Emily 01:10.9 01:21.3 02:32.2 40.55

91 Alvarez Daniela 01:10.4 01:22.0 02:32.5 40.82

92 Markey Adrienne 01:10.3 01:22.3 02:32.6 40.94

93 Linafelter Grace 01:11.0 01:22.7 02:33.7 42.06

94Ornstein Lexi 01:09.6 01:24.3 02:34.0 42.3

95Payen Daniela 01:10.7 01:23.5 02:34.2 42.54

96Dorf Annabel 01:13.8 01:23.1 02:36.9 45.21

97Hayden Nora 01:09.0 01:29.0 02:37.9 46.29

98Slivka Rowynn 01:11.2 01:27.1 02:38.3 46.68

99Holmgren Ylva 01:13.6 01:26.9 02:40.6 48.92

100Shestak Poly 01:12.7 01:30.3 02:43.0 51.31

101Millett Sadie 01:12.7 01:32.0 02:44.7 53.07

102Neff Sophia 01:14.5 01:31.5 02:46.0 54.32

103Harnick Reese 01:19.1 01:28.2 02:47.3 55.67

104 Bicknell Claire 01:16.9 01:31.0 02:48.0 56.3

105Ramsey Gwen 01:12.1 01:37.3 02:49.4 57.74

106Azam Sophia 01:21.4 01:32.2 02:53.6 01:01.9

107 Griggs Brielle 01:25.7 01:37.1 03:02.8 01:11.1

108Elsass Sophia 01:40.0 01:26.2 03:06.2 01:14.6

Did Not Start – Run 1 (2)

Brown Nancy DNS

Dembeck Abby DNS

Did Not Finish – Run 1 (6)

Sherwood Cordelia DNF

Bruce Tianna DNF

Olsen Sara DNF

Petersen Paige DNF

Andrews Maia DNF

Jackson Tashi DNF

Did Not Finish – Run 2 (15)

Bervy Katie 55.12 DNF

Cassidy Carissa 50.21 DNF

Dean Madison 53.06 DNF

Snyder Olyvia 54.64 DNF

Geldbaugh Shen 57.12 DNF

Hovey Jaelie 56.67 DNF

Drobek Marissa 01:00.4 DNF

Tatge Natalia 01:02.7 DNF

Linafelter Lexi 01:01.4 DNF

Edelman Samantha57.3 DNF

Potvin Rosalie 01:06.2 DNF

Gonzalez Alexandra58.19 DNF

Kroeger Kaelyn 01:11.2 DNF

Higgins Sadie 01:09.1 DNF

Dziura Lanee 01:07.0 DNF