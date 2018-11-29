Snow at Beaver Creek shuffles Birds of Prey racing schedule
November 29, 2018
XFinity Birds of Prey AUDI FIS WORLD CUP
Friday, Nov. 30
Downhill, 10:45 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 1
Super-G, 11 a.m.
Sunday, Dec. 2
Giant slalom, 9:45 a.m., and 12:45 p.m.
Ski to Birds of Prey
Access to the races via ski or snowboard will be available starting on Friday Nov. 29.
• Beginner skiers are recommended to ride the race shuttle.
• Egress from the venue will be available either by skiing down Dally or by riding up the Birds of Prey express lift and traversing to the main Beaver Creek portion of the mountain.
• There will not be access to the race venue via Strawberry Park Express (No. 12).
• Chair 9 (Birds of Prey Express) will be open to the public at 9 a.m. on Friday.