So Matsuda, Japanese moguls skier training in Vail, wins NorAm overall

Japanese skier So Matsuda won the dual moguls event at the North America Cup finals to clinch the series overall title on Sunday, March 3, at Apex Mountain in Canada.

Matsuda, 19, sought out Ski & Snowboard Club Vail with a goal of making the national moguls team in his home nation of Japan, and earning World Cup starts for next season.

Matsuda said Ski & Snowboard Club Vail freestyle program director John Dowling's program is the best in the world, and that was his reason for joining the club this year. Matsuda also said he has a goal of winning the moguls competition at the 2022 Olympics in China, but for now, he just wants to make the team in Japan and get some World Cup starts for 2019-20.

He did both by winning the NorAm overall this year, which he locked in with a win in the dual moguls event on Sunday. Matsuda is now on his way back to Japan, where he will compete in the national championships.

"He'll send me video and I'll continue to coach him as best as I can, he still wants to stay involved in Ski & Snowboard Club Vail in the future, but now he will begin transitioning onto the Japanese national team," said Ski & Snowboard Club Vail coach Riley Campbell, who has been working with Matsuda this season.