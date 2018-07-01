Sport’s seniors showcased at Vail Lacrosse Shootout

While the Vail Lacrosse Shootout is known for featuring college and pro-level athletes, the most impressive division might be the Zenmasters.

The 60-and-older division wrapped up on Saturday, June 30, after three days of play. The four-team division saw the Peaked Masters go undefeated to earn the division trophy, taking out the Navy Old and Gnarly Goats. Los Abuelos de C2C finished third followed by Mr. Boh in fourth.

Equally as impressive as — and probably contributing to — the Vail Lacrosse Shootout's robust showing of players 60 and older, the Grandmasters division of players ages 50 to 59 had the most teams of all masters level play, with six squads competing for the championship. Los Viejos de C2C redeemed themselves after taking second in 2017, going home with the division championship on Saturday. The Tombstone team finished second in the division followed by the Eldest Statesmen in third, EMW in fourth, Middlebury in fifth and the Navy Grand Goats in sixth.

The 40-and older Supermasters Championship saw the WLF/Magic Wands start full speed ahead without slowing down. Their opponents the Elder Statesmen tried to close the gap throughout the game, but were never quite able to catch up, and the Magic Wands went home with their second consecutive Supermasters championship.

The Elder Statesmen finished second in the Supermasters division, followed by Like a Dog in third and Finally 40 in fourth.

MEN'S AND WOMEN'S ELITE

With their elders now finished, men ages 30 and older kicked off the masters division of play on Sunday, July 1. Post-high school level play also began with both women and men, in the Elite level brackets.

The Men's Elite went through their first day of bracket play, while the Women's Elite started round-robin play. The Men's Masters also competed in round robin to determine seeding for a two-day bracket.

On Monday, July 2, spectators are welcome to watch elite-level play take place in Vail throughout the day.

The Ford Park fields will feature men's elite division play with matches scheduled for 8:45 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 12:15 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Women's elite plate will take place at the Vail athletic fields, with matches scheduled for 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Men's masters division bracket play will take place at Vail Mountain School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The tournament continues through Tuesday, July 3, before wrapping up in true holiday fashion in Vail, with elite-level brackets culminating on Independence Day. The top level men's play will be showcased on Wednesday, July 4, in Ford Park starting at 9 a.m. and women's play at the Vail Athletic Fields starting at 8:30 a.m.

The preceding is compiled from press releases courtesy of the Vail Lacrosse Shootout, for more information visit vaillacrosse.com.