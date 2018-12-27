Spurs hand Nuggets second straight loss with fourth-quarter surge

SAN ANTONIO – The Nuggets may still be in a Christmas lull.

The Spurs took it to the Nuggets in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's game and pulled away for a 111-103 win. A 15-0 fourth-quarter run, buoyed by 3-pointers and dunks, sealed the Spurs' victory, though Denver made a late charge to keep it relatively tight.

The Nuggets, who host the Spurs on Friday at the Pepsi Center, dropped to 21-11.

"Our transition defense was awful tonight," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "San Antonio is not a team that runs at a high level. Bryn Forbes scored 10 points by himself in transition, so I think we allowed the disappointment of missing shots to hang our head and to wait to get back, and when you do that, that's losing basketball."

The Nuggets, led by Malik Beasley's 15 fourth quarter points, roared back to get it within five, but it was too late.

