State 18 looking good for Eagle Valley Devils, Battle Mountain Huskies and Vail Christian Saints

With our first look at the state 18 in track and field, we come to the following conclusions:

• Eagle Valley's Joslin Blair is fast.

• Battle Mountain's girls are deep.

• And how 'bout them Saints?

First we lay down some ground rules, the top 18 (and ties) in times and distances make state. Nothing is set in stone, although we feel pretty confident that 18 different people aren't going to run the 1,600 faster than 5 minutes, 1.14 seconds, so we're calling that Blair has made state in the mile.

An athlete may only compete in four events at state, so some shuffling may happen. An example is Battle Mountain's Sabrina Sutter.

Were the season to end right now, she's qualified in the 200 meters, the long jump and part of the Huskies sprint relays (800 and medley). Were she to move up 3-hundredths in the 100, she'd be qualified in too many events, and coach Rob Parish would have to make a decision.

Toward that end, if a school's relay team is qualified, it earns a spot in state. The specific four athletes who ran the qualifying time are not necessarily the four who have to run at state. That gives a team some flexibility on who's going to state.

Blair's a beast

She, for all intents and purposes, is qualified in three individual events — the 800, the 1,600 and the 3,200. She has a 7.5-second margin in the 800 and a 37-second pad the 3,200. We like her chances of "hanging on."

Does she compete in all three individual events at state? Probably, as state, knock wood on the weather, is a three-day meet. On what relay does she run? Again, if the Devils qualify a team, then Blair is eligible to run it. The 4-by-8 is the logical choice, but Blair as the anchor for the 1,600 team is appealing as well. Heck, Blair on any relay is appealing.

In other Eagle Valley news, the pole vault is looking pretty solid for the Devils. Ethan Daubs and the White brothers occupy three of the four top spots on the boys' side.

Aiden Branch looks pretty well locked in for the 3,200. Harrison Trotter seems in good shape for the 110 hurdles. Can he hold or improve his spot in the 300?

Huskies run deep

Battle Mountain's state 18 list looks like the phone book. (Kids, ask Parish what a phone book was.) What's really scary is Elizabeth Constien hasn't qualified in the mile yet, while Alex Raichart hasn't punched her ticket in the 3,200.

More are probably coming.

And since when did the Huskies become a relay powerhouse? Yes, the Huskies have proven their abilities in the 4-by-8, but all five girls teams are qualified as of this writing. I don't remember the last time Battle Mountain had a medley team, by which I mean, Battle Mountain's medley is usually patched together at the last minute.

Two questions loom:

• Where do Constien, Raichart, Lizzy and Naomi Harding and Grace Johnson actually compete? They're qualifying in tons of events. How do the Huskies deploy the talent in the places that can get the most points in both the league and state meets? Were she to qualify, does Naomi Harding run the 400 at state? At league, sure, put Harding in the 400 for points. But at state?

• Can the kids qualify? Sutter's on the bubble in the 100. Emma Reeder is in the same position in both the pole vault and the 300 hurdles. Their qualification can give Battle Mountain a chance for points at state in events where the Huskies traditionally have no chance of points.

Vail Christian looking strong

The best 1,600 girls relay team in all of 2A resides in Edwards, people. How about that?

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Vail Christian's boys have athletes in the hunt in just about every event. All four Saints boys relays are within the 18, which begs the question, "When did Vail Christian get a 3,200 team?" Way to go, fellas.

What's particularly interesting about the Saints is that they aren't going to "small-school" meets. They're at Valor Christian on Friday, April 27, and at St. Vrain on the last weekend of the regular season. While it's hard for the 2A Saints to place at those meets, they're seeking fast times and far distances, which, as we're seeing, is beneficial when it comes to state qualifying.

The State 18

Note: The name of the event is listed, followed by the current qualifying time/distance and local athletes within the top 50.

Class 4A

Girls

100 — 12.96 — T20. Sabrina Sutter, Battle Mountain, 12.98; T47. Kaikea Cavaliero, Eagle Valley, 13.33.

200 — 26.83 — 10. Sabrina Sutter, Battle Mountain, 26.35.

400 — 1:00.35 — T21. Naomi Harding, Battle Mountain, 1:00.83; 35. Sofia Piliero, Battle Mountain, 1:01.79; 41. Gabby Trueblood, Battle Mountain, 1:02.01; 43. Brogan Murray, Battle Mountain, 1:02.43; 46. Jewel Scrivens, Eagle Valley, 1:02.66.

800 — 2:24.84 — 3. Naomi Harding, Battle Mountain, 2:16.17; 4. Joslin Blair, Eagle Valley, 2:17.23; 7. Lizzy Harding, Battle Mountain, 2:17.15; 11. Alex Raichart, 2:20.07; 13. Elizabeth Constien, Battle Mountain, 2:22.19; 27. Avery Doan, Eagle Valley, 2:26.64; 38. Megan Bamford, Battle Mountain, 2:29.23; 48. Brogan Murray, Battle Mountain, 2:30.30.

1,600 — 5:19.84 — 1. Joslin Blair, Eagle Valley, 5:01.14; 3. Naomi Harding, Battle Mountain, 5:11.25; 4. Lizzy Harding, 5:12.60; 13. Grace Johnson, Battle Mountain, 5:17.15; 19. Elizabeth Constien, Battle Mountain, 5:20.66; 20. Avery Doan, Eagle Valley, 5:21.23; 23. Alex Raichart, Battle Mountain, 5:23.88; 40. Megan Bamford, Battle Mountain, 5:36.78; 46. Kaela Fahrney, Battle Mountain, 5:38.96.

3,200 — 11:42.20 — 3. Joslin Blair, Eagle Valley, 11:05.41; 4. Lizzy Harding, Battle Mountain, 11:12.49; 5. Grace Johnson, Battle Mountain, 11:15.36; 10. Elizabeth Constien, Battle Mountain, 11:27.05; 20. Avery Doan, Eagle Valley, 11:45.03; 26. Kaela Fahrney, Battle Mountain, 11:59.83; 27. Megan Bamford, Battle Mountain, 12:00.31; 28. Elliot Pribramsky, Battle Mountain, 12:01.56; 37. Alex Raichart, Battle Mountain, 12:15.66.

100 hurdles — 16.81 — 13. Tristin Book, Eagle Valley, 16.43; 29. Emma Reeder, Battle Mountain, 17.42; 50. Cassie Kelchner, Battle Mountain, 18.23.

300 hurdles — 49.36 — 17. Emma Reeder, Battle Mountain, 49.19.

400 relay — 52.83 — 29. Eagle Valley, 53.74; T35. Battle Mountain, 54.44.

Medley — 1:57.89 — 7. Battle Mountain, 1:53.87; 10. Eagle Valley, 1:53.98.

800 — 1:51.60 — 12. Battle Mountain, 1:49.16; 23. Eagle Valley, 1:52.41.

1,600 — 4:19.83 — 5. Battle Mountain, 4:08.01; 20. Eagle Valley, 4:21.31.

3,200 — 10:29.11 — 2. Battle Mountain, 9:36.29; 12. Eagle Valley, 10:21.37.

Long jump — 16-5.5 — T9. Sabrina Sutter, Battle Mountain, 16-11.5.

Pole vault — 8-3 — 18. Emma Reeder, Battle Mountain, 8-3; T25. Brielle Kromer, Eagle Valley, 7-8; T31. MacKenzie Osbourne, Battle Mountain, 7-6; 37. Phoebe Walters, Battle Mountain, 7-3; 38. Sharon Rodney, Battle Mountain, 7-2.

Shot put — 34-4 — T3. Cassie Jaramillo, Eagle Valley, 38-0.5.

Discus — 111 — 9. Cassie Jaramillo, Eagle Valley, 116-3.

Boys

800 — 2:00.31 — 13. James Moran, Battle Mountain, 1:59.05.

1,600 — 4:32.17 — 32. Jack Neifert, Eagle Valley, 4:37.

3,200 — 9:52.72 — 9. Aiden Branch, Eagle Valley, 9:47.09; 42. Nico Piliero, Battle Mountain, 10:20.78.

110 hurdles — 16.04 — 6. Harrison Trotter, Eagle Valleym 15.48; 47. Tony Hernandez, Eagle Valley, 17.33.

300 hurdles — 42.24 — 16. Harrison Trotter, Eagle Valley, 41.96; 46. Devin Huffman, Battle Mountain, 43.75.

400 relay — 44.70 — 25. Eagle Valley, 45.29; 30. Battle Mountain, 45.81.

800 relay — 1:33.49 — 16. Eagle Valley, 1:33.35; 29. Battle Mountain, 1:36.41.

1,600 relay — 3:34.07 — 15. Eagle Valley, 3:3.41: 29. Battle Mountain, 3:36.83.

3,200 relay — 8:30.05 — 11. Battle Mountain, 8:24.45; 23. Eagle Valley, 8:38.56.

High jump — 6-2 — T8. Matthew Turner, Eagle Valley, and Harrison Trotter, Eagle Valley, 6-2; T49. Justin Hoppin, Eagle Valley, and Max Christenberry, Battle Mountain, 5-8.

Triple jump — 42-1 — 23. Harrison Trotter, Eagle Valley, 41-6.5.

Pole vault — 12-1 — 1. Ethan Daubs, Eagle Valley, 14-1; 2. Wyatt Nelson, Battle Mountain, 14; T3. Joseph White, Eagle Valley, and Holden Daniels, Eagle Valley, 13-9; 10. Oliver White, Eagle Valley, 12-9.

Shot put — 45-8.5 — 51. Jackson Stricker, Eagle Valley, 42-1.75.

Discus — 136-10 — 7. Max Christenberry, Battle Mountain, 152; 44. Darryl Gallegos, Eagle Valley, 123-6.

Class 2A

Girls

200 — 28.11 — 17. Kendelle Smith, Vail Christian, 28.06; 21. Mariana Engleby, Vail Christian, 28.25.

400 — 1:03.33 — 15. Kendelle Smith, Vail Christian, 1:02.89; 20. Mariana Engleby, Vail Christian, 1:04.07; 29. Kiana Brausch, Vail Christian, 1:06.45: 41. Catherine Donoho, 1:07.43.

800 — 2:34.63 — 24. Kiana Brausch, Vail Christian, 2:36.86; 34. Gracie Shanley, 2:41.17.

300 hurdles — 51.58 —41. Malia Braden, Vail Christian, 55.26; 44. Catherine Donoho, Vail Christian, 55.99.

400 relay — 53.72 — 9. Vail Christian, 53.35.

800 relay — 1:55.43 — 3. Vail Christian, 1:51.77.

1,600 relay — 4:34.24 — 1. Vail Christian, 4:14.40.

Pole vault — 7 — 10. Blake Layman, Vail Christian, 8-2.

Discus — 97-3 — 40. Abby Kuhns, Vail Christian, 85-3.

Shot put — 31-8 — 36. Abby Kuhns, Vail Christian, 29-6.5.

Boys

100 — 11.81 — 34. P.G. Nkalang'ango, Vail Christian, 12:01; 45. Harry Jaffe, Vail Christian, 12.10.

200 — 23.96 — T10. Harry Jaffe, Vail Christian, 23.51; 21. Quinn Mitchell, 24.09; T39. Zach Dolan, Vail Christian; 42. Hayden Sticksel, Vail Christian, 24.86; 45. E.J. Koller, Vail Christian, 24.86; T50. P.G. Nkalang'ango, Vail Christian, 24.91.

400 — 53.54 — 7. Hayden Sticksel, Vail Christian, 52.73; 14. Quinn Mitchell, Vail Christian, 53.29; 32. Davis Hermes, Vail Christian, 54.58; 42. Keaton Brausch, Vail Christian, 55.24.

800 — 2:06.26 — 32. Davis Hermes, Vail Christian, 2:10.69; 43. Jose Ascencio, Vail Christian, 2:13.18; 47. Collin Wilson, Vail Christian, 2:14.06; 48. Tommy O'Neil, Vail Christian, 2:14.13; 50. Keaton Brausch, Vail Christian, 2:14.23.

1,600 — 4:54.57 — 40. Collin Wilson, Vail Christian, 5:09.50.

3,200 — 11:03.95 — 24. Collin Wilson, Vail Christian 11:25.93.

110 hurdles — 17.76 — 49. Tom Engelby, Vail Christian, 21.41.

300 hurdles — 44.65 — 20. Kellen Kinsella, Vail Christian, 44.90; 21. Zach McKeever, 45.39; 26. Griffin McGuckin, 45.90; 33. Jake Powers, 46.91.

400 relay — 46.94 — 8. Vail Christian, 45.90.

800 relay — 1:38.41 — 5. Vail Christian, 1:35.17.

1,600 relay — 3:47.17 — 7. Vail Christian, 3:39.91.

3,200 relay — 9:14.10 — 13. Vail Christian, 9:00.94.

Long jump — 19-4.5 — T28. P.G. Nkalang'ango, Vail Christian,and E.J. Koller, Vail Christian, 18-11.

Pole vault — 9-6 — P.G. Nkalang'ango, Vail Christian, 7-2.

Shot put — 40-8.75 — 41. Ethan Kuhns, Vail Christian, 36-10.

Discus —120-11 — 18. Zach McKeever, Vail Christian, 120-11; 37. Ethan Kuhns, Vail Christian, 108-6; 44. Riley Spear, Vail Christian, 103-6.