Steamboat Springs races past Battle Mountain, 2-1

EDWARDS — There was no Jordan Glendining to the rescue this time.

Although Battle Mountain girls soccer did their best to send Tuesday, March 20's game against Steamboat Springs into extra time, when maybe the Huskies would pull their keeper to score in the final seconds like last year, this time, the Sailors came away with a 2-1 victory in Edwards.

"This game meant a lot to us," said Steamboat senior Teagan Ludwick, who assisted on the Sailors' first goal. "We'd been preparing so much. Since our last game (against Golden on Friday, March 16) got postponed, we were mentally ready to play this game. These guys are great to compete against. We love playing them and it's great to come away with a win."

Slick Pass

Steamboat Springs (1-1) had been stewing on a 3-2 loss to Glenwood Springs for 10 days, and looked like it was shot out of a cannon. The Sailors controlled possession early and converted on a beautiful combination of Ludwick to Sydney Graham during the 10th minute.

Battle Mountain looked like it was taking over during the second half, peppering the net early, but the Sailors' Lucy Wilson scored on a counter. She was sprung by a slick pass from Izzy Rillos.

"It was a tremendous effort by Lucy to get the game-winner," Sailors coach Rob Bohlmann said. "It was a hard fought game. We just feel like the hard work is what got us the result."

There goes the kitchen sink

That did not stop the Huskies from making it close. Claire Krueger ran onto an Audrey Teague free kick and one-timed it into the net to halve the lead to 2-1 with 27 minutes left.

The Huskies continued to press forward, often leaving back only two defenders, but couldn't find the equalizer.

"We threw everything but the kitchen sink at them," Battle Mountain coach David Cope said. "We had enough looks to get the second one. It didn't fall for us. Some nights that happens. This league is going to be a battle."

It is going to be a battle, but the Huskies do need to get moving. At 1-2 in the Western Slope (1-3-1 overall), Battle Mountain is already six points behind league leader Glenwood Springs.

Battle Mountain heads to Gypsum for Round 1 of the local derby against Eagle Valley on Thursday, March 22.