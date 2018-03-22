Taylor Seaton, of Avon, takes 5th in final World Cup of 2017-18 season

Halfpipe skier Taylor Seaton, of Avon, finished 5th in the final World Cup event of the season on Thursday, March 22, in Tignes, France. Seaton finished third among Americans against a tough field that included 2018 Olympic gold medalist David Wise and silver medalist Alex Ferreira. Ferreira finished second; Wise finished ninth. Birk Irving, of Winter Park, finished fourth, while Canadians Noah Bowman and Simon D'Artois finished first and third, respectively. Seaton is pictured here performing his signature alley-oop 720 mute grab in Wednesday's semi-finals, where he also finished fifth.