Tess Johnson wins World Cup event in Tazawako, Japan

Edwards mogul skier Tess Johnson's first podium on the World Cup was also a win, as she skied to victory in a dual moguls event in Tazawako, Japan, on Sunday.

Johnson is a senior at Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy and is also the youngest member of the U.S. moguls team at 17 years old. She made it through five runs down the Tazawako moguls course on Sunday to claim the win, which came just a few weeks after another major milestone in the young skier's career – her Olympic debut.

Johnson was one of four U.S. women who made it out of the qualifying rounds. She skied consistently throughout the day leading into her final dual against last year's overall World Cup winner Britteny Cox of Australia. Johnson took the win with a score of 22 against Cox's 13. Germany's Laura Grasemann was third.

Americans Olivia Giaccio, Keaton McCargo and Jaelin Kauf rounded out the top finishes for the U.S. women in 10th, 12th and 15th, respectively.

On the men's side, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athlete Emerson Smith represented the U.S. men in the round of 16, but were unable to advance and finished 11th. Japan's Ikuma Horishima once again upset Canada's Mikael Kingsbury to take home his second win of the weekend on home soil. Kazakstan's Dmitriy Reikhard repeated his result from Saturday's moguls event with another third place finish.

After this weekend's results, the U.S. has four women ranked in the top 10 in the World Cup standings; Kauf is third, Johnson is seventh, McCargo eighth and Morgan Schild (Pittsford, N.Y.) 10th. The World Cup tour continues next weekend with men's and women's dual moguls in Airolo, Switzerland.