Texas college baseball coach: Stay home, Colorado high school potheads

UPDATE: During the early afternoon on Thursday, March 1, Texas Wesleyan announced its head baseball coach Mike Jeffcoat has been fired after telling a Colorado player he wouldn't be recruited because of the state's marijuana policy.

Fun fact: Colorado teens are all a bunch of dope-smoking hippies.

At least, that's what Texas Wesleyan baseball coach Mike Jeffcoat seems to think. And that's a shame, really, because there are some dynamite high school baseball players in Colorado, and Wesleyan won't have the privilege of signing any of them.

Wednesday, 104.3 The Fan sports talk show host Darren McKee tweeted a screen shot of an email response from Jeffcoat to Cherokee Trail football and baseball player Gavin Bell which read:

"Thanks for the interest in our program. Unfortunately, we are not recruiting players from the state of Colorado. In the past, players have had trouble passing our drug test. We have made a decision to not take a chance on Student-athletes from your state. You can thank your liberal politicians. Best of Luck wherever you decide to play."