First RPI standings are out for winter sports

CHSAA released its first rating-percentage index of the winter season on Tuesday, Jan. 16, and there are no real shocks.

As a refresher, the RPI number is composed of a team's winning percentage (25 percent), opponents' winning percentage (also known as OWP, which counts for 50 percent) and a opponents' opponents' winning percentage (25 percent).

The gist is that RPI rewards winning against quality opponents.

As always, this first issuance of RPI is not the be all and end all. There are a bunch of games to play.

Boys basketball

Battle Mountain (6-6) is in the best shape of the local squads. The Huskies are No. 27 in the rankings with 48 teams making the postseason field. Battle Mountain is benefiting from a strong schedule, particularly outside of the 4A Slope; its OWP is .572.

Recommended Stories For You

This is a similar to last year when the Huskies made the playoffs, despite an 8-14 record by playing teams with good records outside of the Slope.

Eagle Valley (4-9) is No. 54, and, given the turnover of seniors — 10 Devils graduated from last year's team, and the Devils' struggles in December, is not huge problem. The Devils are just six spots out of the postseason with a lot of basketball to play.

Steamboat Springs (No. 10) and Glenwood Springs (No. 22) are the best teams in the Slope right now, according to Tuesday's rankings.

Girls basketball

Both 4A squads are on the outside looking in. Battle Mountain (5-6) is No. 56. As was the case last season, the Huskies are getting dinged for what the computer seems to interpret as a weak schedule — Battle Mountain's OWP is .418.

The Huskies went 12-10 last season and did not make the postseason. Given Battle Mountain girls basketball's historical struggles, scheduling a softer nonconference slate is understandable. That said, winning some games in the Slope would certainly help the Huskies.

Eagle Valley (2-11) is No. 61.

Rifle tops the Slope, punching in at No. 14.

Vail Christian basketball

Class 2A basketball does not employ the RPI system until the season reaches the state tournament, where it's used for seeding. Vail Christian and Vail Mountain still have the district and regional format, which allows teams to play their play through these levels of the postseason.

Just for fun, the Saints ladies (10-0) are No. 17. Again, while really not a factor, both Saints teams are being penalized for OWP, 0.342 in the case of the ladies.

This is a good time to remember that RPI, in basketball, does not take into account playing teams of different classification. So, while both 2A Saints teams have played 3A and 4A schools the computer doesn't care.

The Saints boys at 9-1 are No. 21.

Ice hockey

Twenty-four teams make the postseason and Battle Mountain (3-8) is No. 28.

Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.