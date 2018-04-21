The weather a little better, Huskies second at Dakota

LAKEWOOD — The good news is that Battle Mountain track and field found better weather on Saturday, April 21, at the Dakota Ridge Invitational than it did during its home meet.

In fairness, that wasn't a high bar.

In chilly conditions down at Lakewood, the Huskies ladies finished second behind 5A Brighton, 115-99, and the Huskies didn't score any points in the open 3,200 meters. We're pretty sure Battle Mountain's good at that distance, too.

The reasoning here is that the 3,200 meters was not in its traditional spot — the afternoon — at Dakota Ridge, but in the morning, and Huskies coach Rob Parish wanted his team to do the 3,200 relay.

Ergo, Gabby Trueblood, Alex Raichart, Lizzy Harding and Naomi Harding put down a time of 9 minutes, 36.29 seconds to win the 4-by-8. Not that anyone would be checking, but the Huskies won state in this event in 9:24 last spring, so whatever foursome passes Parish's magic tests seems to be on track, so to say.

Hey, Krum

The Huskies got to see an old friend on Saturday. With Doherty at the Dakota Ridge Invite, all were reunited with Jeff Krumlauf, who served as the Huskies track coach between the reigns of Parish.

Krum, who is Doherty's football coach, is in charge of the Spartans sprinters in the spring. It was a split decision in the 1,600 relays with the Huskies ladies beating Doherty, while the Spartans getting the edge on Battle Mountain on the boys' side.

Within all things relay, what is interesting is the Huskies are doing more than the 32 and the 16. Yes, the 800 qualified last year for state, but, it's still unusual to see Battle Mountain getting points in the sprinting events.

Parish says that the first factor is stretching out his team's traditional names like the Hardings, Raichart and Elizabeth Constien into shorter intervals, as well as the emergence of another.

"Sabrina Sutter's a major factor. She helps any 4-by-2," the coach said. "Sofia Piliero is also a tremendous middle sprinter."

Sutter, a sophomore, is part of what seems to be the next generation after Raichart, Constein and the Hardings. This is not an omission of Grace Johnson — she's a sophomore, too. On Saturday, though, Sutter, freshman Emma Reeder and sophomore Josephine Trueblood were all in the points.

While the Huskies didn't chase the weather as well as they would have liked, they do hope to make a return visit to Lakewood, which happens to be the site of the state meet.

Before that, the Huskies are at the Liberty Bell on Saturday, April 28.

Dakota Ridge Invitational

Girls

Team results

1. Brighton, 115; 2. Battle Mountain, 99; 3. Rampart, 98; 4. Doherty, 81.5; Dakota Ridge, 68.

Individual results

100 — 3. Sabrina Sutter, 13.38.

400 — 4. Josephine Trueblood, 1:05.62.

800 — 5. Naomi Harding, 2:20.51; 7. Alex Raichart, 2:22.27.

1,600 — 4. Lizzy Harding, 5:18.47; 5. Elizabeth Constien, 5:20.66.

100 hurdles — 3. Emma Reeder, 17.42.

300 hurdles — 2. Emma Reeder, 49.19.

400 relay — 3. Battle Mountain, 54.94.

800 relay — 1. Battle Mountain, 1:49.16.

Medley — 4. Battle Mountain, 2:01.31.

1,600 relay — 1. Battle Mountain, 4:17.37.

3,200 relay — 1. Battle Mountain, 9:36.29.

Long jump — 3. Sabrina Sutter, 15-2.

Boys

Team results

1. Doherty, 144; 2. Rampart, 91; 3. Brighton, 76; 4. Dakota Ridge, 68; 5. Battle Mountain, 59.5.

800 — 7. Nick Apps, 2:04.87.

110 hurdles — 6. Jackson Borg, 17.70.

300 hurdles — 4. Jackson Borg, 44.96

400 relay — 3. Battle Mountain, 47.43.

800 relay — 4. Battle Mountain, 1:37.17

1,600 relay — 2. Battle Mountain, 3:36.83.

3,200 relay — 3. Battle Mountain, 9:02.85.

Long jump — 7. Jackson Borg, 17-7; 8. Alexis Perez, 17-4.25.

Triple jump — 5. Wyatt Nelson, 36-1.5.

Discus — 2. Max Christenberry, 142-4.

FRUITA

Huskies lax wins

The Morrows remain pretty good at lacrosse.

Charlie Morrow had a hat trick on Saturday, April 21, at Fruita Monument, but, more importantly, was a demon on faceoffs as Battle Mountain lacrosse broke open a 9-9 tie after three quarters for a 14-9 win over the Wildcats.

"Make it and take it lacrosse," Huskies coach Pat Doherty said of his team's fourth-quarter run.

Not to be left out, Tucker Morrow added his own hat trick and Tom Boyne also put up a three-spot. Jeremy Sforzo had two, as did Michael Barrows. Nick Walter also scored.

The Huskies (9-2) host Glenwood Springs on Tuesday, April 24.