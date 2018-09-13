Thursday, Sept. 13’s preps wrap: Eagle Valley volleyball, softball and soccer

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — It's never pretty at Steamboat Springs for teams in just about any sport.

"It's always a slugfest when we come here," Eagle Valley volleyball coach Jackie Rindy said. "It was a long night."

But it turned into a good one on Thursday, Sept. 13 as the Devils outlasted the Sailors, 25-18, 25-27, 14-25, 25-20, 15-13.

Given that Eagle Valley (6-2 overall and 1-1 in the Slope) is the walking wounded, the Devils will take it.

Eagle Valley was running a different offense on Thursday night because of those injuries. If coach Rindy told you what she was running, she'd have to kill you, so fans won't see it until the Devils host Glenwood Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Postgame props went to Rayne Lieurance and Did Trifinova.

"(Steamboat) was a very good team," Rindy said. "I thought we played a better match than we did against Palisade. We didn't have as many unforced errors."

Devils softball loses, 12-9

PALISADE — Eagle Valley softball took an early 7-0 lead, but fell at Palisade, 12-9, on Thursday, Sept. 13.

Arianna Pena went 3-for-4 with four RBI, while Caroline Paxson had two web gems in the field.

"If we can put a complete game together, the girls can hang with anyone," Devils manager Jason Buvala said. "Mental toughness and eliminating that big inning are the keys."

Eagle Valley (5-5) is home on Saturday, Sept. 15, against Delta.

Eagle Valley soccer falls

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Eagle Valley soccer dropped an 8-1 decision at Glenwood Springs on Thursday, Sept. 13.

Lalo Balderas scored for the Devils (0-5)

Eagle Valley is at Montrose on Saturday, Sept. 15.