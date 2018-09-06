Thursday, Sept. 6’s preps wrap: Eagle Valley golf, Battle Mountain volleyball and soccer; Vail Mountain School volleyball and soccer

CEDAREDGE — OK, it wasn't the biggest field in the world, but Eagle Valley golf got a team win at Cedaredge on Thursday, Sept. 6.

Most of the 4A Slope was at Steamboat Springs' Haymaker, but the Devils managed to knock off Telluride, Coal Ridge and Cedaredge.

Bullock led the way with a 79, while Ty Murray had an 84 with 92s from Jake Crawford and Garrett Flaagan.

"A win is a win," Devils coach Tom Buzbee said. "We got a real trophy and we're holding it in our hands."

Bullock shooting a 79 is probably the biggest news as that all but locked up his spot on Eagle Valley's regional squad.

"Today, it was definitely my irons and my putter," Bullock said. "I didn't hit my driver at all and that may have helped my consistency."

Meanwhile, at Steamboat Springs, Vail Mountain School's Will Richey carded an 81, his best score in a tournament to date.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS

Huskies spikers topple Demons

That is starting off league play on the right foot.

Battle Mountain volleyball shook off the early jitters and won its league opener at Glenwood Springs, 18-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-21, on Thursday, Sept. 6.

"They gave us a tough time, but after we settled into our system and got out bearings and put the environment on the back burner, we settled in and played good volleyball," Huskies coach Jason Fitzgerald said.

And that starts with defense. So the coach gave postgame kudos to Carly Post, Mason Lyon and Audrey Wright for their digs and solid passes to get it going the other way.

Battle Mountain (4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Slope) heads to Palisade on Tuesday, Sept. 11.

RIFLE

Huskies soccer wins

Battle Mountain soccer led 3-0 at the half on the way to a 5-2 victory at Rifle on Thursday, Sept. 6

Yes, Huskies coach David Cope flushed in his subs at the half as is his tendency.

"I would say that I give more credit to Rifle," Cope said. "They're improving and they have a great goalkeeper. I was getting a little grief from on the bench from the coaching staff."

Jose Soto had a hat trick. Dani Barajas logged a goal and three assists. Louis Castillo scored, while Chris Lopez and Drew Keiser had assists.

Battle Mountain hosts Palisade on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m.

OAK CREEK

VMS volleyball beats Soroco

Happy Cowboys weekend to the Vail Mountain School volleyball team.

The Gore Rangers host Plateau Valley on Friday, Sept. 7, and then head to Meeker on Saturday, Sept. 8.

VMS is coming off a 25-19, 25-17, 25-12 win on Tuesday, Sept. 4, at Soroco.

LAFAYETTE

VMS soccer tops Dawson

Freshman Sebastian Kolhofer had the golden goal in the Vail Mountain School soccer's 3-2 overtime win at the Dawson School on Wednesday, Sept. 5.

The Gore Rangers' Sven Barr scored both of the squad's goals in regulation the assists going to Nathan Rouaud.

VMS (2-1) plays Fruita Monument on Friday, Sept. 7, at Coal Ridge.