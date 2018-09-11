Tuesday, Sept. 11’s preps wrap: Battle Mountain volleyball and Eagle Valley soccer
September 11, 2018
PALISADE — Is Battle Mountain volleyball in the conversation when it comes to the 4A Slope title?
Possibly.
Battle Mountain fell at Palisade, 13-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-19, on Tuesday, Sept. 11, earning a split on a two-game road trip, having won at Glenwood Springs last week.
"We came out really hungry and strong," Huskies coach Jason Fitzgerald said. "We limited our errors serving and attacking. As the night wore on, we fell into the same trap of just having a few too many unforced errors."
The Huskies fell to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Slope. Battle Mountain gets some home cooking within the Slope when it hosts Summit County on Thursday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m.
"We're hoping the next time we face (Palisade), we'll be a little steadier," Fitzgerald said. "If that's the standard, we're in the discussion."
Steamboat tops Devils
GYPSUM — Context, people.
Yes, Steamboat Springs soccer came into Gypsum and doused Eagle Valley, 8-3, on Tuesday, Sept. 11.
Keep in mind that the Sailors (4-0) are really good. Rob Bohlmann's crew beat Centaurus, at the time the No. 1-ranked team in the state, last week.
Eagle Valley (0-4) actually had a lead on Tuesday, thanks to an Alexis Dominguez goal. Armando added two scores for Eagle Valley.
"I think they understood that we need to come out ready to go," Devils coach Maggie Sherman said. "The 10-15 minutes was some of the best soccer we've played. Then fitness became an issue and Steamboat found their way in behind us."
Yet, it's a start. The Devils had a good stretch. Now, tt's about stringing together 40 minutes and then 80 minutes of good play as the season progresses.
Eagle Valley is back in action on Thursday, Sept. 13, at Glenwood Springs.
