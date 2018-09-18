Tuesday, Sept. 18’s preps wraps: Vail Mountain, Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley volleyball as well as Devils soccer all win

EAST VAIL — This is why a 2A School plays a 3A squad.

No, it doesn't help with the all-powerful rating-percentage index, although Coal Ridge was 6-3 before the Vail Mountain School volleyball team toppled the Titans, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

It's about playing at a faster rate.

"The thing Coal Ridge did a great job of was having a fast-paced offense," VMS coach Whitney Armistead said. "We haven't seen a team like that and it was a great opportunity to speed up our defense and match their energy."

The Gore Rangers did, and moved to 5-2.

Libero Nellie Smith and setter Chloe Pesso were the stars on Tuesday night, digging and sending Coal Ridge attacks the other way, What was particularly interesting was that the Titans seemed to pick on Pesso with their service and the Gore Rangers senior wasn't having any of it.

Recommended Stories For You

"I'm just really happy with how the girls are playing," Armistead said. "They have big goals and they're just taking it one game at a time."

Up next is big league match on Friday, Sept. 21 when VMS hosts Rangely.

Huskies spikers sweep Bears

RIFLE — Battle Mountain volleyball took care of business in Rifle on Tuesday, Sept. 18, sweeping the Bears, 25-15, 25-16, 25-23.

Very quietly, the Huskies are 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Slope.

Drea Pederson and Phoebe Walters got the call-up to varsity and contributed to the win.

"We made too many service errors trying to be aggressive," Huskies coach Jason Fitzgerald said. "But we kept to our game and it was a treat to get a lot of freshmen and sophomores in because we're going to need them as the we go forward in the season."

Battle Mountain hosts Eagle Valley on Thursday, Sept. 20 at roughly 6:30 p.m.

Devils volleyball goes five again

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Eagle Valley volleyball went the distance, but came away with a 17-25, 25-22, 25-11, 19-25, 15-10 win at Glenwood Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

The Devils' last three matches — a loss at home to Palisade and wins at Steamboat Springs and Glenwood — have gone five sets. Eagle Valley (7-2, 2-1) has lost Sophia Rinn and Sky Lieurance for the season to injuries and the resulting roster adjustments are causing some inconsistency.

"They're a very gritty team and they're able to win sets and matches, and that's a positive," Devils coach Jackie Rindy said. "We're just going to have to settle in for a long night every day."

That was said somewhat jokingly, but doubtless, Rindy would like to see her team gain some traction and stop going the maximum during every match.

Bree Gates had a big night offensively against the Demons, while, McKayla Williams and DiDi Trifinova shored up the defense.

The Devils head to Edwards to take on Battle Mountain on Thursday, Sept. 20 for Round 1 of the rivalry.

Devils soccer wins

GYPSUM — May it be the first of many.

Eagle Valley soccer snapped a six-game losing streak and got its first win of the season by pounding Palisade, 9-3, at John Ramunno Field on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

"I think they definitely want to do more (winning)," Devils coach Maggie Sherman said. "It was a special night with everyone coming together as a team. We didn't have to question the effort, which was great. I think that motivated everyone else to keep going."

Keegan Moore and Armando Munoz each had two goals, while Seamus Phelan, Jordan Lawrence, Denilson Sandoval, Alexis Dominguez and Adrian Arana also scored.

Eagle Valley (1-6) is off until Tuesday Sept. 25, when it is at Summit County.

Rifle tops Devils softball

GYPSUM — Rifle softball knocked off Eagle Valley, 19-9, in Gypsum on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

The Devils fell to 5-7 and 0-4.

Eagle Valley is at Evergreen on Wednesday, Sept. 19.