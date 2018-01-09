Tuesday’s basketball wrap: Devils boys win; Saints top Vail Mountain

GYPSUM — Eagle Valley boys basketball is undefeated in 2018.

The Devils beat Summit County, 87-81, on Tuesday, Jan. 9, in Gypsum, winning their 4A Slope opener and snapping a seven-game losing streak.

"It's very important," Devils coach Chris Walls said. "We talked about coming hard out of Christmas break and holding serve at home. More importantly, we wanted to get that first league win under our belts and build from there."

Eagle Valley (3-8 overall, but 1-0 in the Slope) started fast with 31-12 first quarter. That would be dictating the pace of play, kids, and the desired effect of the Devils' new system.

Raul Pereida helped set that tone by knocking down some early 3s on his way to a team-high 27 points. Xaver Johnson had a double-double with 18 points and 12 board. Nine of the latter came on the offensive end. Jacob Medina poured in 15, all 3-balls.

Junior Tony Hernandez won the team's unofficial Cris Carter Award.

Recommended Stories For You

"All he does is go get the ball" Walls joked.

Senior captain Jesse Moser also got postgame kudos from the coach for his leadership.

Eagle Valley hosts Rifle on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Saints beat VMS

EDWARDS — They will never be confused with the "Bad Boys" Detroit Pistons teams, but Vail Christian boys basketball is playing defense.

The Saints showed that again in a 72-43 win over the Vail Mountain School on Tuesday in Edwards.

"The guys played well tonight," Vail Christian coach Sheldon Kuhns said. "We ramped up our defense. Holding them to 43 was a big deal."

That's because the Saints can light up scoreboards, though Tuesday's effort was balanced across the score sheet. If Vail Christian goes where it want to go — the postseason — it's going to need defense.

Along those lines, the Saints are allowing six fewer points per game this season, than last (57.8-51.4).

Sebastian Moritz led the Saints (7-1 overall, 3-0 in the 2A Slope) with 17. Bryan Trujillo had nine points, seven assists and six steals. Zach McKeever finished with 14 points and six rebounds, while Ethan Kukhns had a line of 8-6. Alec Moritz chipped in eight points and Joseph Emmer seven.

Vail Christian is next in action when it hosts Hayden on Friday, Jan. 12.

Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.