Tuesday’s Vail Valley preps wrap: Devils and VMS soccer and Huskies lacrosse

The Mother of all Soccer Games … Until the Next One is coming — Battle Mountain calls on Eagle Valley soccer on Thursday, March 22, at 6 p.m. at John Ramunno Field.

The Devils beat the Huskies for the first time in pretty much forever last season, and this year's fixtures appear to be up for grabs.

Often times in rivalries it's not so much the skill, but who cuts through the emotion of the moment.

"It's the game on the calendar that everyone circles," Devils coach Maggie Sherman said. "There's always excitement and nerves. My message to control what we can control."

Eagle Valley brings some momentum into Thursday's game after downing Summit County, 3-1, on Tuesday, March 20. That was just what the doctor ordered after a 3-2 overtime loss to Glenwood Springs last week.

"The girls earned it and worked hard for it," Sherman said. "It was fitting for us in that moment."

Zoe Booth, Liz Sandoval and Elizabeth Mendoza scored for the Devils (1-2 overall and 1-1 in the 4A Slope).

VMS ropes Longhorns

BASALT — With a good portion of its team still on snow, Vail Mountain School soccer still came away with a 5-3 victory at Basalt on Tuesday, March 20.

Sophomore Marley Chappel scored a whopping four times and senior Katie Alonzo added another in game where all the tallies occurred during the first half.

"We're a young team and we're really working toward creating a style and a rhythm on the field," VMS coach Bob Bandoni said. "We getting to understand each other as teammates. We're playing a lot of ninth-graders. I love it. It is a challenge, but it's a challenge we embrace."

VMS (1-1) hosts Aspen on Thursday, March 22, in East Vail.

Huskies lax beats VMS

EAST VAIL — Big brother got payback.

After losing three straight games to the Vail Mountain School dating back to 2016, Battle Mountain boys lacrosse got the better of the Gore Rangers, 9-3, on Monday, March 19.

Early on, the Huskies (2-1 overall and 1-0 in the Western Conference) were experiencing a little déjà vu with lots of shots, but few of them on the cage. After a snowy third quarter, Battle Mountain broke it open in the fourth quarter.

That's two games in a row that the Huskies have won during the final frame.

"We love that," Huskies coach Jerry Nichols said. "We've been working on our conditioning and in the fourth quarter, we have plenty in the tank."

Jeremy Sforzo led the Huskies with three goals and Nick Walter had two. Mike Barrows, Tom Boyne, Tucker Morrow and Jonah Ziegler each scored once.

Henry Hancock, Shane Cole and Eric Negomir scored for the Gore Rangers.

Battle Mountain is at Eagle Valley at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 24. VMS (1-1) is at Aspen on Thursday, March 22.