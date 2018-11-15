Two recent advancements in ice fishing that are pushing the sport forward

Recent cold weather sends a message that many lakes are beginning to freeze and soon most boat ramps will be closing.

And although open-water fishing in Colorado is still very good — some of the best of the season, in fact — I'm already hearing a buzz from anglers who are excited to head out on the ice.

There is a myriad of reasons people enjoy ice fishing: Anglers have access to areas they can't reach in open water, the catch rate is much higher through the ice than during the open-water season and, notably, they can fish year round.

The sport has grown over the past decades, thanks in part to "Mr. Ice Fishing" Dave Genz, one of the most accomplished ice anglers in North America and the first guest in my radio show's series "Masters of Ice Fishing."

He led the charge from large wooden shelters or sitting on a bucket to the portable ice huts that are so common today. He also introduced ice anglers to the use of electronics to improve their success rate.

