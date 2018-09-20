U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame announces 8 new members

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame's Class of 2018 was announced on Friday, September 14, in Ishpeming, Michigan, featuring ski legends Bode Miller and Andrew Weibrecht as well as Bill Jensen, of Vail.

A formal induction will be held for the group of eight noted skiing and snowboarding pioneers, athletes and sport builders on April 6 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Park City will host the Snowsport History Celebration April 4-6 with several events to welcome the class of 2018 to Utah. This three-day celebration will culminate with the induction ceremony in Salt Lake City at Little America. The annual induction honors not only athletes, but industry icons, innovators and inventors with lifelong national and international achievements in all facets of snowsport. With the legacy of the 2002 Winter Games and the long lineage of celebrated athletes.

The eight inductees are:

Bode Miller, 5-time Alpine Skiing Olympian

Andrew Weibrecht, 2-time Alpine Skiing Olympian

Kristen Ulmer, known as the first female extreme skier

Hilary Engisch-Klein a world dominating freestyle skier

The late Tom Sims, inventor of the "skiboard"

William Jensen, nationally renowned resort operator,

The late Don Henderson, a pioneer of ski racing

Tom Kelly, the leading spokesperson for U.S. Ski & Snowboard

The new inductees will bring the total to 433 National Hall of Fame honored members, of which 125 are still living.

"I was honored when I heard the news about my hall of fame nomination," Miller said. "I always tried to ski in a way that inspired myself and ski racing fans and I appreciate this support from the industry."

For more information, visit http://www.snowsporthistory.com. Tickets for the event in Park City will be available online in October.