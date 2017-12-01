UPDATE: Austria’s Kriechmayr gets first World Cup win in Birds of Prey super-G
December 1, 2017
BEAVER CREEK — The 2017 Birds of Prey super-G on Friday, Dec. 1, produced its sixth first-time World Cup winner as Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr earned his first tour victory with a time of 1 minute, 9.71 seconds.
The rest of the podium was familiar with Norway's Kjetil Jansrud in second (1:09.94) and Austria's Hannes Reichelt third (1:10.04).
Friday's super-G was a case of "the early bird gets the worm." On a straighter course set than usual at Beaver Creek, speed was the order of the day and those with single-digit bibs, by and large, benefitted from early starts.
Kriechmayr, 26, started third, laid down his run and got very comfortable in the hot set. Jansrud struggled with the top of the course, as did most, but gained time on the lower flats, a rare move on this course.
Reichelt, who's won four times here in super-G, three times on the regular World Cup stop and another during the 2015 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, rolled into a bronze medal out the No. 7 bib.
Kriechmayr's previous top finishes on the World Cup have been second, both times in Kvitfjell, Norway, in 2015 and 2016, in super-G. He also had a third place, also in super-G in Jeongsen, South Korea, on Feb. 7, as part of the test events for the upcoming Winter Games in Pyeonchang, South Korea.
Recommended Stories For You
This story will be upated.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Sports
- Birds of Prey course is ready for business
- Ski Racing 101: Your guide to World Cup and Birds of Prey
- World Cup field trains on Golden Peak after Beaver Creek session postponed
- Bode Miller and Daron Rahlves to be honored before Birds of Prey races
- Americans excited to be back at Beaver Creek for Birds of Prey World Cup races
Trending Sitewide
- Vandals rip up willows planted for Eagle River improvements project in Edwards
- Eagle County’s 2017 suicide count reaches 13, and possibly 14 pending investigation of Nov. 27 shooting
- Storm could bring 4-8 inches of snow to Vail and Beaver Creek late this weekend
- Vail’s Hotel Talisa celebrates grand opening with speeches, champagne and guests
- Police: Delusional Vail man unsure of what drug he ingested, rams cop car near Aspen