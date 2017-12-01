UPDATE: Austria’s Kriechmayr gets first World Cup win in Birds of Prey super-G

BEAVER CREEK — The 2017 Birds of Prey super-G on Friday, Dec. 1, produced its sixth first-time World Cup winner as Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr earned his first tour victory with a time of 1 minute, 9.71 seconds.

The rest of the podium was familiar with Norway's Kjetil Jansrud in second (1:09.94) and Austria's Hannes Reichelt third (1:10.04).

Friday's super-G was a case of "the early bird gets the worm." On a straighter course set than usual at Beaver Creek, speed was the order of the day and those with single-digit bibs, by and large, benefitted from early starts.

Kriechmayr, 26, started third, laid down his run and got very comfortable in the hot set. Jansrud struggled with the top of the course, as did most, but gained time on the lower flats, a rare move on this course.

Reichelt, who's won four times here in super-G, three times on the regular World Cup stop and another during the 2015 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, rolled into a bronze medal out the No. 7 bib.

Kriechmayr's previous top finishes on the World Cup have been second, both times in Kvitfjell, Norway, in 2015 and 2016, in super-G. He also had a third place, also in super-G in Jeongsen, South Korea, on Feb. 7, as part of the test events for the upcoming Winter Games in Pyeonchang, South Korea.

Recommended Stories For You

This story will be upated.