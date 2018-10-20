Vail Christian football outlasts Plateau Valley, 48-39

GYPSUM — If you want to see points, go to a Vail Christian football game.

The Saints marched up and down the field, capping Northwest League play with a 48-39 victory over Plateau Valley on Saturday, Oct. 20, at John Ramunno Field in Gypsum.

And that's a Senior Night win for Vail Christian (6-2 overall and 4-2 in the Northwest). Give it up for Michael Moyer, Jack Powers, P.G. and P.J. Nkalangango, Zach Dolan, Alex Hilty, Roy Valenzuela and Jonathan Daly.

"That was amazing," Dolan said. "I gave it my all and left everything out on the field."

Dolan was one of many Saints with big plays. Vail Christian's Alex Hilty started offense-a-palooza with an 80-yard run toward the end of the first quarter.

Good by air and ground

Vail Christian was good by air as well, as quarterback Jamison Lee hooked up with Chris Cappel twice for scores — one for 13 yards another eating 42 yards.

Late in the second quarter, Vail Christian ran its own kind of two-minute offense — with the ground game. Dolan went for 13 yards and the Cappel zoomed 54 yards to the house.

In the third quarter, Jack Powers got in on the act with a 41-yard rumble for a 32-25 lead. Cappel's 30-yard scamper in the fourth quarter iced the win.

The only damper on Saturday's proceedings was a rash of flags, something coach Tim Pierson will address this week in practice.

"You've got to keep your mouth under control," Pierson said. "You feel wronged. You feel emotionally down and you can't let that get to you. It something that we as adults struggle with on occasion. It's a teachable moment."

Vail Christian entered the game No. 10 in the rating-percentage index and remains in the solid position for the 16-team field. The Saints finish the season with a road trip to Byers on Friday, Oct. 26.