Vail Christian football scores most points ever in win against Soroco on Homecoming, 74-66

GYPSUM — There was heavy rain, a fire truck sounding off, a leaf blower drying seats and the highest scoring game in Saints history — welcome to Vail Christian's Homecoming game against Soroco at Eagle Valley on Friday, Oct. 5.

The No. 17 RPI-ranked Saints (4-1, 2-2 in the Northwest League) held off the 11th-ranked Rams (5-1) by a final score of 74-66. That is not a typo. The two teams combined for 140 points.

Heading into the game, Rams running back Jace Logan was averaging 20 yards per carry through five games, and the Saints did a good job of limiting the power back, despite Logan notching six touchdowns himself.

Chris Cappel, Micah Sharpe, Roy Valenzuela led the charge for the Saints defense, usually relying on gang tackles to bring down Logan. Zach Dolan and Jack Powers held it down on the outside for the defense, preventing a few touchdowns on the sidelines.

Freshman Vinny Nowicki got in on the action with Logan as well, sticking the larger back at the line on one play.

Andrew Stojkovich helped the Saints get one onside kick back in the first half, with a chance for a few more.

Dolan and Powers helped set up the offense with strong kick returns all night while the offense maintained control of the ball.

The Saints backfield proved hard to get down itself with Alex Hilty getting the scoring started in the first quarter, followed by Jamison Lee and Powers. Valenzuela also contributed some hard runs and chain movers.

The backfield was led by solid blocking by Jonathan Daly and Slater O'Brien.

TALE OF TWO HALVES

The Saints came out hot against the Rams, leading 22-8 after the first quarter.

Leading 36-22 with less than a minute to go in the first half, the Saints were threatening to blow the game open. When a fourth down conversion failed near the goal line, Soroco turned around and connected on a deep pass setting up a Logan touchdown to head to halftime 36-30.

The Saints and Rams traded touchdowns in the second half, but the Rams failed on a 2-point conversion, giving the Saints some room. Logan broke a 50-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that was called back, and the Saints ultimately stopped the Rams on fourth down and started padding the lead.

Vail Christian plays next at Gilpin County on, Friday, Oct. 12, at home against Plateau Valley on Oct. 19 before ending the regular season at Byers on Oct. 26.

Assistant editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.