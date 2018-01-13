Vail Christian girls basketball continues its winning ways

COLBRAN — Yes, it's a team game, always will be.

But it never hurts to have a player like Vail Christian's Sarah Heredia, who is the most improved basketball player in Eagle County this winter.

The Saints blasted Plateau Valley, 70-41, on Saturday, Jan. 13, behind 25 points from Heredia to move to 10-0.

"Sarah's really worked and, being an upperclassmen really helps her feel like she needs to be part of running the team," Saints coach Doug Bruce said.

Vail Christian girls basketball's eternal quest has been finding offense, so it's a rather preposterous statistic that the Saints sank 13 3-pointers against the Cowboys. Even more preposterous is that Vail Christian did so without a 3-pointer from Brookelyn Kraft, who has emerged as a cold-blooded assassin from beyond the arc.

The Saints were fine Saturday because Heredia stepped up with seven bombs as a part of her 25. With Heredia and Kraft, who will find her touch again, this means teams can't key on Jesse Raitt, whose marvelousness is well-established. She had 19 against Plateau Valley.

Add an offense to Vail Christian's defense-first philosophy, preached by Bruce, and that's why the Saints and their fans have good reason to be pumped about being 10-0.

And now, the season gets serious for this bunch. Vail Christian is at Soroco on Thursday, Jan. 18, and off to Meeker on Saturday, Jan. 20.

"We just go back to practice and keep doing the things we're doing," Bruce said. "We're going to try to anticipate what Soroco will do, especially defensively. We just don't want any surprises."

And the winning continued in the nightcap as the Vail Christian boys knocked off Plateau Valley, 63-50.

Think about this — Sheldon Kuhns' team is 9-1 overall and 5-0 in the 2A Slope and doesn't even have the best record on campus. These are happy days for Vail Christian.

"We have a lot (of) home (games) Friday and road (games) Saturday," Kuhns said. "By the second half of Saturday, we had some tired legs, but we did what we needed to do to grind out a win."

Bryan Trujillo went off for 22 points and five assists, while Sebastian Moritz had 17. With Ethan Kuhns and Alex Hilty in four trouble, Zach McKeever came up big in the paint with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

EAST VAIL

VMS upsets DeBeque

It's middle-school power, people.

It was Middle School Night for Vail Mountain School boys basketball on Friday, Jan. 12, and all the kiddos were there to watch the Gore Rangers hand DeBeque its first loss of the season, 69-61.

"They were really excited," VMS coach Chris Hoevel said of both his team and the middle-schoolers. "We were really honored and thankful, they came out. That was one of the best crowds we've had at VMS."

And the Gore Rangers gave the youngsters something to remember by knocking the Dragons, previously 7-0, from the ranks of the unbeaten.

So, the moral of the story, people is that the VMS middle schoolers must attend all future Gore Rangers basketball games, right?

While the Hoevel's crew probably would love that, the takeaway was that VMS (2-5 overall and 1-1) won this game with great rebounding, free throws and good shooting from the floor.

Victory has many authors and one of them was Garrett Sampson, whom Hoevel said, played one of his games. Keeping it within the family, Cooper Sampson was a monster on the bards and turned that into offense.

Finn Connolly had a double-double, while junior guard was a defensive spark all night.

"This shows that the hard work is paying off," Hoevel said. "They've kept their noses to the grindstone and, hopefully, they'll be a able to string a few together."

GLENWOOD SPRINGS

Devils fall at Glenwood

Eagle Valley girls basketball nearly pulled off the upset on Saturday, Jan. 13, falling at Glenwood Springs, 42-40.

A Joslin Blair steal put the Devils (2-11 and 0-3) ahead 40-38, before the favored Demons rallied.

"We're still kind of up and down," Devils coach Sam Bartlett said. "Today was a big step as we played significantly better than we did previously this week."

Regan Bossow finished with 16 points, while Kaitlyn Medina has 13.

The boys (4-9, 2-1) had a rough go of it with a 94-31 loss.

Both Eagle Valley teams head to Coal Ridge on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

NEW CASTLE

Titans too much for Huskies

Battle Mountain boys basketball dropped an 82-56 decision at Coal Ridge on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Devin Huffman had 24 points, while Liam Hanagan had a big day off the bench with 10 points.

The Huskies (6-6) host Roaring Fork on Tuesday, Jan. 16.