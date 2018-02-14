Vail Christian basketball celebrates Senior Night

EDWARDS — Since Vail Christian boys basketball coach Sheldon Kuhns has been the team's only coach, he knows Senior Night.

"Having your child be one of the seniors is different," Kuhns said on Tuesday, Feb. 13, after the 2A Saints lost to a good 3A Roaring Fork team, 56-47, on Senior Night.

To be clear, the coach loves all the seniors who have come through the program, but the Class of 2018 is a special one — Joseph Emmer, Sal Gonzalez, Ethan Kuhns, Sebastian Moritz and Bryan Trujillo.

"I tried not to think about it," coach Kuhns said. "We didn't talk about it much this week, but it's Ethan and his buddies he grew up with, and it's special."

Vail Christian (14-4) played good defense against the Rams (15-2), The Saints went 5-for-25 from 3-point land, which doesn't work.

Last year, the Saints hosted Hotchkiss for the regular season finale. If they won, then they would host Plateau Valley in the first round of districts. If the Saints, lost, which they did, then they would travel to Hotchkiss for Round 1.

In a case of history repeating itself, it's the same scenario in 2018. Beat Hotchkiss on Friday, Feb. 16, and the Saints are home for Wednesday, Feb. 21, and Plateau Valley. Lose and they're back at Hotchkiss.

Vail Christian's girls will be playing Paonia next week in districts. They would rather play the Eagles at home. Beating Hotchkiss on Friday, and that will be the case.

Like the boys, the Saints girls (13-5) lost a tight one to Roaring Fork, 54-44. Jesse Raitt, Brookelyn Kraft, Barbara O'Brien, Maddy Friel and Scout McClinton took their senior bows.

"The whole group has just been terrific," Saints coach Doug Bruce said. "They're great leaders, have great character and are really conscious of every level of the program. They've just been fantastic."

Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.