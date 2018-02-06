Vail Christian Saints basketball sweeps Dragons

COLBRAN — Vail Christian basketball had an uneventful trip to Colbran on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

That statement is both a good thing and simply stating the obvious.

The Saints boys took down the Dragons 74-34, while the ladies came away with a 65-55 victory.

The boys (13-3 overall and 9-2 in the 2A Slope)set the tone in their game, outscoring DeBeque, 25-7, during the first quarter.

"It was a good team win," Saints boys coach Sheldon Kuhns said. "We were focusing on the same thing as (against) Rangely (on Saturday, Feb. 3.) — lock down on defense and find the extra pass."

To that end, Bryan Trujillo had six assists to go with 14 points. Sebastian Moritz finished with 17 points, while Zach McKeever double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The girls (12-3, 6-2) started slow offensively but poured it on with 43 points during the second half.

Jesse Raitt was her usual self with 26 points, while Sarah Heredia had 16.

"Right now, a league win is a league win," Saints girls coach Doug Bruce said. "Hotchkiss came here and lost. You have to be careful not to stub your toe."

Next up for both Saints teams is a trip to Cedaredge on Friday, Feb. 9. No toe-stubing is allowed.

