Vail Christian Saints win at Cedaredge, 57-52

CEDAREDGE — Will Saints basketball fans look back on "The Paonia Game" as a turning point?

While still early with regard to where Vail Christian boys basketball wants to go, it's quite possible.

The Saints made it three wins in a row after the defensive meltdown by winning at 3A Cedaredge, 57-52, on Friday, Feb. 9.

"Good team win," Saints coach Sheldon Kuhns said.

While the coach may be getting a little redundant in the postgame, it's a theme that needs to be pounded home his talented bunch. Defense involves all five players on the court at once, hence the emphasis of team.

It's especially important when one of your senior posts — Ethan Kuhns — missed a lot of Friday's game with the flu. Vail Christian's Zach McKeever (6-foot-3) got the honors of guarding Cedaredge's Peter Carlson (6-foot-7) and held the Bruins center to 14 points.

Also give credit to Alex Hilty, who soaked up younger Kuhns' minutes. The junior has stepped up his game in the last few weeks.

The Saints led comfortably through most of the game until the Bruins hit six 3-pointers during the fourth quarter. Stuff happens, and the Saints held on in a hostile environment.

Not to alarm anyone, but Vail Christian's backcourt led the Saints (14-3) in scoring. Bryan Trujillo had 20, followed by Sebastian Moritz with 17.

Vail Christian is at home on Saturday, Feb. 10, against Caprock Academy.

