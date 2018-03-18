Vail Cup wraps up with a kids giant slalom on Golden Peak

The Steadman Clinic Vail Cup series wrapped up in Vail on Sunday, March 18. The free community series is organized by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail and includes events across several snowsport disciplines for athletes born in 2002 and earlier. The four-even series wrapped up with a giant slalom event at Golden Peak. Results from that race and the overall series are below.

Place Class First Last Best Time

1 U6 – G Hailey Anderson 32.67

2 U6 – G Peri Silberman 35.15

3 U6 – G Audrey Bachleda 39.45

4 U6 – G Celia Sumner 43.99

5 U6 – G Parker Scahill 46.48

1 U6 – B Brody Corrigan 49.35

2 U6 – B Beckett Greer 52.08

3 U6 – B Nolan Kaneda 55.43

1 U8 – G Brynn Anderson 32.19

2 U8 – G Winter Phillips 32.51

3 U8 – G Dylan Corrigan 33.27

4 U8 – G Mia Eaton 33.30

5 U8 – G Payton Isaacs 33.65

6 U8 – G Hudson Huggins 34.62

7 U8 – G Greyson Sparkes 34.92

8 U8 – G Kristina Shamshuryn 35.26

9 U8 – G Mia Matteo 35.91

10 U8 – G Clare Higgins 36.44

11 U8 – G Greta Borgen 36.49

12 U8 – G Charley Planegger 36.62

13 U8 – G Hattie St John 37.26

14 U8 – G Maya Chesney 38.11

15 U8 – G Lane Thompson 41.86

16 U8 – G Alyxandra Sumner 49.11

17 U8 – G Coco Kratzer 49.85

1 U8 – B Calen White 29.01

2 U8 – B Aksel Ulvestad 32.06

3 U8 – B Gage Scahill 33.44

4 U8 – B Julian Ciszek 33.97

5 U8 – B Parker Canode 34.83

6 U8 – B Noah Routh 35.11

7 U8 – B Lucas Hychalk 37.29

8 U8 – B Steven Beardsley 37.49

9 U8 – B Owen Parham 37.54

10 U8 – B Graham Robison 37.58

11 U8 – B Noah Rozzell 38.66

12 U8 – B Remy Trujillo 39.17

13 U8 – B Colin Kaneda 39.38

14 U8 – B Davis Canode 42.52

1 U10 – G Palmer Ulvestad 27.73

2 U10 – G Weston Phillips 29.25

3 U10 – G Kendall Anderson 32.74

4 U10 – G Violet Gorsuch 34.26

5 U10 – G Kelsey Ayer 34.27

6 U10 – G Liberty Stanton 34.43

7 U10 – G Ashlyn Adams 34.86

8 U10 – G Harper St John 34.95

9 U10 – G Isabella Matteo 34.97

10 U10 – G Parker Bouc 35.01

11 U10 – G Skylar Adams 38.51

12 U10 – G McKenzie Budman 38.63

13 U10 – G Vanessa Conty 38.71

14 U10 – G Michelle Beardsley 39.56

15 U10 – G Sonya Schaub 48.02

16 U10 – G Ireland Malone 51.80

1 U10 – B Gunnar Schaub 29.79

2 U10 – B Evan Canode 29.82

3 U10 – B Shai Silberman 29.99

4 U10 – B Van Bouc 30.86

5 U10 – B Kristian Goranov 31.60

6 U10 – B Logan Parham 31.71

7 U10 – B Fletcher Taylor 31.92

8 U10 – B Pavel Meyers 32.09

9 U10 – B Miles Engle 32.12

10 U10 – B Simon Mathieu 32.55

11 U10 – B Patrick Greer 32.64

12 U10 – B Freedom Bennett 34.16

13 U10 – B Ryan Clery 34.38

14 U10 – B Anton Isaacs 36.34

15 U10 – B Gabriel Hychalk 36.34

16 U10 – B Grayson Rozzell 36.88

17 U10 – B Matthew Shapiro 37.94

18 U10 – B Sidney Towle 38.40

19 U10 – B Logan Anderson 38.71

20 U10 – B Hudson Pool 39.40

21 U10 – B Porter Sparkes 40.00

22 U10 – B Johnny Hannan-Bobe 41.72

23 U10 – B Connell Kratzer 44.30

24 U10 – B Patrick Deighan

25 U10 – B Eric Laidlaw

26 U10 – B Viggo Yare

27 U10 – B Oscar Trujillo

1 U12 – G Sage Sappenfield 26.62

2 U12 – G Ilsa Borgen 27.83

3 U12 – G Emme Eaton 28.34

4 U12 – G Devi Burnett 28.70

5 U12 – G Zoe Larese 30.11

6 U12 – G Avery Anderson 33.38

1 U12 – B Asher Silberman 25.21

2 U12 – B Nicklas Laidlaw 28.16

3 U12 – B Joaquin Lopez-Doriga 31.22

4 U12 – B Alex Current 33.73

5 U12 – B Christopher Conty 34.77

6 U12 – B Kanaan Kratzer 37.99

1 U14 – G Anna Gill 25.85

2 U14 – G Zofia Skiba 27.30

3 U14 – G Camila Braun 31.24

4 U14 – G Caroline Lazar 31.95

1 U14 – B Alessandro Cantele 24.16

1 U16 – G Alexis Davis 31.34

U10 Age Class Results

1 U10 – G Hadley Reed 26.13

2 U10 – G Gracie Cohn 26.92

3 U10 – G Eden DeMino 27.41

4 U10 – G Makena Thayer 27.44

5 U10 – G Catelin Truitt 28.17

1 U10 – B Tommy Bartha 24.65

2 U10 – B William Erickson 24.80

3 U10 – B Weston Roach 25.00

4 U10 – B Oliver Bachleda 25.61

5 U10 – B Jack Lyons 25.71

6 U10 – B Harrison Baumer 26.98

7 U10 – B Robert Lazar 29.85

Series overall results

Place Name

U6 Girls

1 Parker Scahill

2 Hailey Anderson

3 Celia Sumner

U6 Boys

1 Tyler Dolsen

2 Nolan Kaneda

3 Brody Corrigan

U8 Girls

1 Payton Isaacs

2 Kristina Shamshuryn

3 Ella Pecinka

U8 Boys

1 Rylan Sinclair

2 Calen White

3 Gage Scahill

U10 Girls

1 Palmer Ulvestad

2 Kelsey Ayer

3 McKenzie Budman

U10 Boys

1 Fletcher Taylor

2 Logan Parham

3 Gunnar Schaub

U12 Girls

1 Sage Sappenfield

2 Quinn Sharfstein

3 Ilsa Borgen

U12 Boys

1 Alex Goodman

2 Christopher Conty

2 Nicklas Laidlaw

3 Ajay Bentley