Vail Cup wraps up with a kids giant slalom on Golden Peak
March 18, 2018
The Steadman Clinic Vail Cup series wrapped up in Vail on Sunday, March 18. The free community series is organized by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail and includes events across several snowsport disciplines for athletes born in 2002 and earlier. The four-even series wrapped up with a giant slalom event at Golden Peak. Results from that race and the overall series are below.
Place Class First Last Best Time
1 U6 – G Hailey Anderson 32.67
2 U6 – G Peri Silberman 35.15
3 U6 – G Audrey Bachleda 39.45
4 U6 – G Celia Sumner 43.99
Recommended Stories For You
5 U6 – G Parker Scahill 46.48
1 U6 – B Brody Corrigan 49.35
2 U6 – B Beckett Greer 52.08
3 U6 – B Nolan Kaneda 55.43
1 U8 – G Brynn Anderson 32.19
2 U8 – G Winter Phillips 32.51
3 U8 – G Dylan Corrigan 33.27
4 U8 – G Mia Eaton 33.30
5 U8 – G Payton Isaacs 33.65
6 U8 – G Hudson Huggins 34.62
7 U8 – G Greyson Sparkes 34.92
8 U8 – G Kristina Shamshuryn 35.26
9 U8 – G Mia Matteo 35.91
10 U8 – G Clare Higgins 36.44
11 U8 – G Greta Borgen 36.49
12 U8 – G Charley Planegger 36.62
13 U8 – G Hattie St John 37.26
14 U8 – G Maya Chesney 38.11
15 U8 – G Lane Thompson 41.86
16 U8 – G Alyxandra Sumner 49.11
17 U8 – G Coco Kratzer 49.85
1 U8 – B Calen White 29.01
2 U8 – B Aksel Ulvestad 32.06
3 U8 – B Gage Scahill 33.44
4 U8 – B Julian Ciszek 33.97
5 U8 – B Parker Canode 34.83
6 U8 – B Noah Routh 35.11
7 U8 – B Lucas Hychalk 37.29
8 U8 – B Steven Beardsley 37.49
9 U8 – B Owen Parham 37.54
10 U8 – B Graham Robison 37.58
11 U8 – B Noah Rozzell 38.66
12 U8 – B Remy Trujillo 39.17
13 U8 – B Colin Kaneda 39.38
14 U8 – B Davis Canode 42.52
1 U10 – G Palmer Ulvestad 27.73
2 U10 – G Weston Phillips 29.25
3 U10 – G Kendall Anderson 32.74
4 U10 – G Violet Gorsuch 34.26
5 U10 – G Kelsey Ayer 34.27
6 U10 – G Liberty Stanton 34.43
7 U10 – G Ashlyn Adams 34.86
8 U10 – G Harper St John 34.95
9 U10 – G Isabella Matteo 34.97
10 U10 – G Parker Bouc 35.01
11 U10 – G Skylar Adams 38.51
12 U10 – G McKenzie Budman 38.63
13 U10 – G Vanessa Conty 38.71
14 U10 – G Michelle Beardsley 39.56
15 U10 – G Sonya Schaub 48.02
16 U10 – G Ireland Malone 51.80
1 U10 – B Gunnar Schaub 29.79
2 U10 – B Evan Canode 29.82
3 U10 – B Shai Silberman 29.99
4 U10 – B Van Bouc 30.86
5 U10 – B Kristian Goranov 31.60
6 U10 – B Logan Parham 31.71
7 U10 – B Fletcher Taylor 31.92
8 U10 – B Pavel Meyers 32.09
9 U10 – B Miles Engle 32.12
10 U10 – B Simon Mathieu 32.55
11 U10 – B Patrick Greer 32.64
12 U10 – B Freedom Bennett 34.16
13 U10 – B Ryan Clery 34.38
14 U10 – B Anton Isaacs 36.34
15 U10 – B Gabriel Hychalk 36.34
16 U10 – B Grayson Rozzell 36.88
17 U10 – B Matthew Shapiro 37.94
18 U10 – B Sidney Towle 38.40
19 U10 – B Logan Anderson 38.71
20 U10 – B Hudson Pool 39.40
21 U10 – B Porter Sparkes 40.00
22 U10 – B Johnny Hannan-Bobe 41.72
23 U10 – B Connell Kratzer 44.30
24 U10 – B Patrick Deighan
25 U10 – B Eric Laidlaw
26 U10 – B Viggo Yare
27 U10 – B Oscar Trujillo
1 U12 – G Sage Sappenfield 26.62
2 U12 – G Ilsa Borgen 27.83
3 U12 – G Emme Eaton 28.34
4 U12 – G Devi Burnett 28.70
5 U12 – G Zoe Larese 30.11
6 U12 – G Avery Anderson 33.38
1 U12 – B Asher Silberman 25.21
2 U12 – B Nicklas Laidlaw 28.16
3 U12 – B Joaquin Lopez-Doriga 31.22
4 U12 – B Alex Current 33.73
5 U12 – B Christopher Conty 34.77
6 U12 – B Kanaan Kratzer 37.99
1 U14 – G Anna Gill 25.85
2 U14 – G Zofia Skiba 27.30
3 U14 – G Camila Braun 31.24
4 U14 – G Caroline Lazar 31.95
1 U14 – B Alessandro Cantele 24.16
1 U16 – G Alexis Davis 31.34
U10 Age Class Results
1 U10 – G Hadley Reed 26.13
2 U10 – G Gracie Cohn 26.92
3 U10 – G Eden DeMino 27.41
4 U10 – G Makena Thayer 27.44
5 U10 – G Catelin Truitt 28.17
1 U10 – B Tommy Bartha 24.65
2 U10 – B William Erickson 24.80
3 U10 – B Weston Roach 25.00
4 U10 – B Oliver Bachleda 25.61
5 U10 – B Jack Lyons 25.71
6 U10 – B Harrison Baumer 26.98
7 U10 – B Robert Lazar 29.85
Series overall results
Place Name
U6 Girls
1 Parker Scahill
2 Hailey Anderson
3 Celia Sumner
U6 Boys
1 Tyler Dolsen
2 Nolan Kaneda
3 Brody Corrigan
U8 Girls
1 Payton Isaacs
2 Kristina Shamshuryn
3 Ella Pecinka
U8 Boys
1 Rylan Sinclair
2 Calen White
3 Gage Scahill
U10 Girls
1 Palmer Ulvestad
2 Kelsey Ayer
3 McKenzie Budman
U10 Boys
1 Fletcher Taylor
2 Logan Parham
3 Gunnar Schaub
U12 Girls
1 Sage Sappenfield
2 Quinn Sharfstein
3 Ilsa Borgen
U12 Boys
1 Alex Goodman
2 Christopher Conty
2 Nicklas Laidlaw
3 Ajay Bentley
Trending In: Sports
- Shiffrin says she’ll ‘keep it simple’ next season
- Lindsey Vonn finishes with final podium and sense of YOLO
- Saturday’s Vail Valley preps wrap: Lots of lacrosse and Huskies soccer
- Eagle Valley Devils, Battle Mountain Huskies track shine at Rifle Invitational
- Here’s your Freud Five (or seven or eight) for 2018 (column)
Trending Sitewide
- Shiffrin says she’ll ‘keep it simple’ next season
- Vail, seeking an event to fill beds in May, to partially fund MMA at ice arena
- Vail Pass reopens eastbound at I-70 mile marker 180 (East Vail)
- Lindsey Vonn finishes with final podium and sense of YOLO
- Compliance with Vail’s new short-term rental regulations off to slow start