Vail Lacrosse Shootout elite championships are Wednesday, July 4
July 3, 2018
Vail Lacrosse Shootout
JULY 4 Schedule
Men’s Elite
Ford East
9 a.m. Finkel & Garf vs. Gutman
1 p.m. Rokk3r/Lacrossewear vs. Rocky Mountain Oysters
Ford West
9 a.m. Team Hawaii vs. Black Seals
10:30 a.m. NYAC vs. Team Mike Shaw Subaru
Vail Mountain School
9 a.m. Kansai Select vs. Steve French
10:30 a.m. Kansai Select vs. Jammin’ Salmon
Women’s Elite
Vail Athletic Fields
8:30 a.m. Team Wild vs. Jammin’ Salmonettes
9:30 a.m. Texarados vs. LAXaDAZEicalz
On Tuesday, July 3, the 46th annual Vail Lacrosse Shootout determined who will square off in its Independence Day finale.
Team Lacrossewear will look for a fifth consecutive championship against the Oysters in the men's elite championship, taking place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4, at the Ford Park east field in Vail.
The day will also feature top-level women's lacrosse, as team Texarados will square off against LAXaDAZEicalz for the elite championship game at 9:30 a.m. at the Vail Athletic fields on Vail Valley Drive.
MIDDLEBURY MASTERS
The second-to-last day of the Vail Lacrosse Shootout also wrapped up on Tuesday with the masters championship; the Middlebury team defeating newcomers WLF Smoke to win their third consecutive Masters championship. It was Middlebury's third year in a row winning the master's championship, this year they owe their success to a team of sharp shooters and a WLF team that couldn't quite find their groove. The Boonedoggle team exited the master's division at the 2018 Vail Lacrosse Shootout in third, with the Silver Oysters finishing fourth.
ELITE PREVIEW
Elite brackets will also finish out on Wednesday, determining overall standings for the most competitive division and ensuring a high level of lacrosse action will be taking place all day on the July 4 holiday in Vail.
The final day of the 46th annual Vail Lacrosse Shootout will commence at 8:30 a.m. at the Vail Athletic Fields with women's elite teams Team Wild and the Jammin' Salmonettes battling it out for third place, followed by the women's first place battle scheduled for 9:30 a.m.
On the men's side, the action will begin at 9 a.m. with Finkel & Garf taking on team Gutman at the Ford Park east fields. Also at 9 a.m., Team Hawaii will take on the Black Seals at the Ford Park west fields. At 10:30 a.m., NYAC vs. Team Mike Shaw Subaru at the Ford Park west fields before the first-place showdown hits the east fields at 1 p.m. At the Vail Mountain School fields, games take place at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Getting to those final brackets on Tuesday, last years champions Lacrossewear found a worthy opponent in Lax.com/ScoreBreak, squaring off in a physical and intense game with both teams giving it their all. At one point, Lacrossewear was up by five, and ScoreBreak was able to come back to get within one. In the end, Scorebreak came up just short, 11-10, in an exciting match to the finish.
Rocky Mountain Oysters and the Big Green Herd had another high scoring game showdown, and it was clear the Oysters and Herd each wanted it bad. The Oysters were able to secure their lead after the first quarter, but the Big Green Herd were always close behind, attempting two pointers and firing off shots as much as possible. In the end, they simply ran out of time and the Oysters got the win.
Facing off against the Jammin' Salmon, Team Mike Shaw Subaru was able to qualify through to Wednesday by taking the lead early. The Salmon did their best to come back with six 2-pointers, but Mike Shaw held on until the end.
And finally in a truly international showdown, the Kansai team from Japan took on Team Hawaii. Youth, discipline, speed and numbers were the factors to help the team from Japan prosper. Hawaii's short bench also played a factor in their defeat.
