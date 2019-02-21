Vail local River Radamus wins junior world championships Super-G, Shiffrin offers congrats
21-year-old skier from Edwards claims the title in Val di Fassa, Italy.
February 21, 2019
Mikaela Shiffrin isn’t the only Vail local bringing home gold medals from Europe this month.
River Radamus, the 21-year-old skier from Edwards, claimed the title of World Juniors Super-G Champion Thursday morning in Val di Fassa, Italy.
In a press conference shortly after the race, fellow teammate Mikaela Shiffrin offered her congratulations and reminisced on her own experience on the junior podium.
“World juniors is a really important milestone. I remember racing world juniors; that was the reason I was able to get my first World Cup start,” Shiffrin said. “It’s a huge step in their careers and a telling sign that having success at world juniors often leads to being able to have success in the world cup.”
Shiffrin also noted that “seeing River winning the World Juniors Super-G is awesome because I think everybody sees him as a real up and comer, a threat on the World Cup circuit in the future.”
As for the future, that’s what Shiffrin says the world juniors is all about.
Recommended Stories For You
“I think one of the big goals for the ski team is developing the next generation so that we have depth on our team and that there’s more than one person holding that torch. That’s been a really big focus and I think River’s success at world juniors is a sign that it is working and we just have to stay on course,” Shiffrin said.
BEHOLD:
Your 2019 @valdifassa2019 World Juniors Super-G Champion: RIVER RADAMUS‼️ YES!🥇🏆 #valdifassa19 pic.twitter.com/J1FLdFDLrN
— U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) February 21, 2019
This story will be updated.
Trending In: Sports
- 11 Vail Nordic skiers make Cross-County Junior Nationals in Alaska
- 1 dead after avalanche hits Swiss ski resort
- Vail Mountain Winter Uphill complete race results
- Vail local River Radamus wins FIS World Juniors Super-G, Shiffrin offers congrats
- Pritchard: Combating loss of muscle mass after aging starts (column)
Trending Sitewide
- Edwards man comes face to face with mountain lion Tuesday night
- Vail Resorts shakeup: Beth Howard to replace Doug Lovell as Vail Mountain COO
- Skier rushed from Beaver Creek, pronounced dead at 85
- Arapahoe Basin cuts ties with Vail Resorts, unlikely to join Ikon Pass
- Skier killed in avalanche near Telluride