Vail Mountain boys alpine sweeps at Winter Park meet

WINTER PARK —

Vail Mountain School alpine swept the podium during Thursday, Jan. 18's slalom at Winter Park as Michael Resnick won his second race of the season, Shane Cole took second and Robert Harnick was third.

Thanks for coming. Drive home safely, folks. That's a perfect score of 177 points, well ahead of Evergreen (164) and Nederland (154).

"These boys are better than last year's team," VMS alpine coach Francois Nanin said. "The (second-run) set was brutal, but they really reviewed and changed their line. They smashed it. It was unbelievable."

For Nanin to say this year's Gore Rangers are better than last year's edition is saying something. The alpine team helped VMS to its first state title in more than 20 years.

The Gore Rangers girls were fourth in Winter Park, led by Kristen Anderson (11th), Bryce Elle Johnson (13th) and Quinn Kelley (19th).

In other VMS alpine news, Nanin was the CHSAA Coach of the Year in boys skiing for 2017. The news came out on Tuesday, Jan. 16. As the top high school skiing coach in Colorado, he will be up for national honors from the National Federation of High Schools in April.

Huskies strong up at Steamboat

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Battle Mountain alpine boys took second on Thursday, Jan. 18, up in Steamboat Springs behind Aspen.

Dominik Lettovsky was fifth; Dutch Schroeder ninth and Jackson Borg 11th for 163 points. Eagle Valley's Carter Coleman was 10th

Battle Mountain's girls were also second behind Aspen with Katie Collins (third), Trinity Chelain (fourth) and Sharon Rodney (eighth).

Vail Mountain and Eagle Valley are in Vail on Friday, Jan. 26, for a slalom, while Battle Mountain heads over the pass to Copper.

