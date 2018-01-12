Vail Mountain School basketball upsets DeBeque

EAST VAIL — It's middle-school power, people.

It was Middle School Night for Vail Mountain School boys basketball on Friday, Jan. 12, and all the kiddos were there to watch the Gore Rangers hand DeBeque its first loss of the season, 69-61.

"They were really excited," VMS coach Chris Hoevel said of both his team and the middle-schoolers. "We were really honored and thankful, they came out. That was one of the best crowds we've had at VMS."

And the Gore Rangers gave the youngsters something to remember by knocking the Dragons, previously 7-0, from the ranks of the unbeaten.

So, the moral of the story, people is that the VMS middle schoolers must attend all future Gore Rangers basketball games, right?

While the Hoevel's crew probably would love that, the takeaway was that VMS (2-5 overall and 1-1) won this game with great rebounding, free throws and good shooting from the floor.

Victory has many authors and one of them was Garrett Sampson, whom Hoevel said, played one of his games. Keeping it within the family, Cooper Sampson was a monster on the bards and turned that into offense.

Finn Connolly had a double-double, while junior guard was a defensive spark all night.

"This shows that the hard work is paying off," Hoevel said. ". They've kept their noses to the grindstone and, hopefully, they'll be a able to string a few together."

And this would be a good time for it, as VMS heads to Caprock Academy on Saturday, Jan. 13, is at Soroco on Monday, Jan. 15 and at Summit County on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

In other action …

Battle Mountain hockey fell to Denver East, 4-2, on Friday at Magness Arena in Denver.

The Huskies scored twice during the first period with goals from Joey Beveridge and Billy Johnson, but the host Angels struck twice in the third for the victory. Battle Mountain hockey (3-7) hosts Dakota Ridge on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Huskies basketball dropped a 73-64 decision to Glenwood Springs on Friday. The Huskies are 2-2 in the 4A Slope, 6-5 overall and are at Coal Ridge on Saturday.

Sports Editor Chris Freud