LEADVILLE — Defending a championship is the hardest thing to do in sports, and it proved true at the state ski meet on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 22-23, in Lake County.

The collective Vail Mountain School ski teams were unable to repeat, as the Gore Rangers boys finished second with 572 points, well behind Aspen (661.5). Battle Mountain's boys were third with 563.5.

The Skiers also skied their way to the ladies title with 650.5 points, ahead of Battle Mountain (581) and Vail Mountain (540).

Wolfe wins classic

Vail Mountain School's Cameron Wolfe topped the field in Thursday's classic with a time of 16 minutes, 48 seconds, beating Aspen's Everett Olson by 8 seconds. Teammate Ian Hardenberg was the next local racer in at eighth. Connor McCabe, of Battle Mountain, made it three from Eagle County in the top 10 in ninth. Kuskies senior Nick Williams cracked the top 20 with a 17th place finish.

In the ladies classic, VMS tied with Aspen for top honors with 163 points. Emma Blakslee, Molly Blakslee and Katy Jane Hardenbergh finished fifth, sixth and ninth, respectively.

The Huskies were right behind in third with Grace Johnson in fourth, Alex Raichart in 10th and Kaela Fahrney in 12th.

Resi doesn't win?

Yes, folks, Vail Mountain School's Michael Resnick is mortal. Platte Canyon's Nick Bailey came away with the win in the giant slalom with Resnick in second. It happens to really good ski racers, as we've seen in the Olympics.

Battle Mountain's Domink Lettovsky topped the Huskies in fifth. He had company in the top 20 with teammates Quinn Peterson (18th) and Dutch Schroeder (19th). Robert Harnick was 12th for the Gore Rangers.

For the girls in GS, Christina Lettovsky took 14th for the Huskies and Battle Mountain's Kiana Brausch was 19th, but Madame Brausch got another honor.

Wolfe wins again

The kid's pretty good a Nordic skiing. Wolfe clinched his second state title in as many days running away with the freestyle race on Friday. He got the better of Aspen's Olson by 35 seconds.

The Gore Rangers' Ian Hardenbergh punched in at 15:36 for 10th, followed by Battle Mountain's Nick Apps in 11th and Parker Rodeen in 15th.

The Vail Mountain and Battle Mountain girls finished tied for second in the skate race, both at 157 points, behind Aspen (160.5).

It was Molly Blakslee (fourth), Katy Jane Hardenbergh (10th) and Emma Blakslee (12th) for VMS, while Battle Mountain's Fahrney was sixth; Johnson seventh and Megan Bamford in 14th.

Resi wins

Order was restored to the universe on Friday as Resnick won the slalom with Harnick in 12th. Battle Mountain's Schroeder and Jackson Borg came down 18th and 19th, respectively.

In girls slalom, youth was served as fresh-people Bryce Ellen Johnson was 11th for VMS and the Quinn Kelley 20th. Trinity Chelain (12th), Brausch (16th) and Christina Lettovsky (17th) scored for the Huskies in the slalom.

The Skimeister is …

Battle Mountain sophomore Brausch won the girls' award, keeping the trophy on campus. The Huskies' Haley Frischholz, now an alumna, had won it the last two years.

The Skiemeister is given to the racer in both Nordic and alpine over the course of high school season. Brausch will doubtless celebrate like her predecessors — by taking a long and well deserved nap.

