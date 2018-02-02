Vail Mountain School Gore Rangers, Battle Mountain Huskies alpine teams shine at Winter Park

WINTER PARK — The Vail Mountain School and Battle Mountain alpine made themselves feel at home at the Winter Park giant slalom on Friday, Feb. 2.

The Gore Rangers and Huskies swamped both podiums, sweeping the top four spots on the boys' side, and Battle Mountain's Sharon Rodney getting the win for the ladies.

In a stunning development, VMS senior Michael Resnick won the race. It's his fourth win in five starts this season. He had the fastest run during the morning, but "slumped" to the third fastest during the afternoon. He will doubtless hang his head in shame.

The good news is that the only two guys who were faster during Friday's second run were teammates Robert Harnick, who finished second, and Shane Cole, fourth.

Harnick has been Mr. Reliable all season for the Gore Rangers, while Cole bounced back from a disappointing performance last week in Vail.

"Michael skied out of his mind," VMS alpine coach Fracois Nanin said. "Shane made a little mistake on his first run, but was super-fast on his second run. Robert is unbelievable. He's the man."

Although official results were not yet out, it doesn't take a math major to figure out that a team whose top racers went 1-2-4 won the day.

No. 3 on Friday for the boys was none other than Dominik Lettovsky. The Huskies' Nelson Wyatt was seventh and Quinn Peterson took 10th.

Friday was probably one of the better team performances of the season for Battle Mountain's ladies. In addition to Rodney winning, Kiana Brausch was sixth and Calle Borg punched in at 11th.

VMS' top finisher was Kelley Quinn, who is coming back from a knee injury.

Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.