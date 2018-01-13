Vail Mountain School Gore Rangers skiing second at Aspen

ASPEN — Weird always happens at Aspen in high school skiing.

So, it's no surprise that a snow gun malfunctioned before Friday, Jan. 12's giant slalom, icing over half of the course, leading to a pair of shortened runs.

The skiers took care of business on their reduced home snow, with the Vail Mountain School gents finishing second, and Battle Mountain's ladies finishing fifth.

The Gore Rangers' Michael Resnick finished second in combined time of 57.97 seconds, illustrating how short Friday's track was. Robert Harnick was VMS' second scorer in fourth place. Theo Marston was No. 3 for the Gore Rangers in 15th place.

Second-fastest

VMS Shane Cole had to hike on his first run, but blistered the second run in 28.42, the second-fastest time of the afternoon.

"The boys did great job, given the conditions," VMS coach Francois Nanin said. "With such a short course, there was no margin for error."

Aspen won the boys' race with 174 points; VMS was second with 166, and Battle Mountain third (159).

Eagle Valley's Jacob Schwaiger was seventh in 59.89 and Huskies junior Dominik Lettovsky took eighth with a time of 1 minute, 0.86 seconds.

It was a tough day for the ladies of all three high schools. Battle Mountain's Kiana Brausch took top honors in seventh.

The Devils, the Huskies and Gore Rangers all have their first slalom of the season on Thursday, Jan. 18. Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley head to Steamboat Springs, while VMS is at Winter Park.

