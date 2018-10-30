Vail Mountain School volleyball home for regionals

It's official. Vail Mountain School volleyball is home for regionals for the first time in school history.

The Class 2A Region 8 Tournament, which is a very fancy name for a round-robin, is on Saturday, Nov. 3, in East Vail.

Vail Mountain (18-5) hosts Sedgewick County at 11 a.m., followed by Sedgewick County and The Dawson School meeting up, capped by VMS and Dawson.

Allowing for about 90 minutes per match, the host Gore Rangers play at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. All things being equal stay there and wear orange.

For the trivia buffs, VMS is 1-0 all-time in orange against Dawson, but that was the 2016 girls soccer title game. Minor detail.

Is 13 lucky?

Recommended Stories For You

Battle Mountain volleyball (17-6) was hanging on to No. 12 in the rating-percentage index last weekend, but slipped to 13, which means the Huskies are headed to Woodland Park for the Class 4A Region 12 Tournament on Saturday.

As Huskies football fans found out earlier this season Woodland Park is in Colorado Springs. The Huskies face Cheyenne Mountain and Woodland Park with a trip to state on the line. Game times are roughly noon and 1:30 p.m.

Eagle Valley (13-9) isn't far from the Springs. The Devils volleyball team is in Monument for Region 9 against Palmer Ridge and Roosevelt. Eagle Valley plays those squads back to back on Saturday, starting at 9:30 a.m.

And two big football games

Vail Christian football held on to the ninth seed and heads to No. 8 Pikes Peak Christian on Saturday at 1 p.m. for Round 1 of the 8-man playoffs.

The winner of that one likely faces West Grand, the No. 1 seed in the state. The fun aspect would be that the Saints would host because CHSAA tries to balance out travel.

It's not a postseason game, but it is for all intents and purposes — Eagle Valley hosts Battle Mountain on Friday, Nov. 2 in the Mother of all Football Games. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.