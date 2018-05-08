Vail Mountain School lacrosse falls in Round 1

LAFAYETTE — No. 16 seeds don't beat No. 1s.

Yes, there was that University of Maryland-Baltimore County thing during the NCAA men's basketball tournament, but that's the exception to the rule — the first time in 136 tries.

So it's not very surprising that No. 1 Dawson beat No. 16 Vail Mountain School, 19-2, during the first round of the 4A playoffs on Tuesday, May 8.

The bigger story is that VMS actually made the playoffs after having graduated what was pretty much an all-star team last spring.

"It was such a good experience," VMS coach Bobby Ecker said. "Just being able to get in, be the No. 16 with such a young team, it was special for our guys."

The seniors of the spring of 2017 scored 177 of the 204 goals scored that season. This year, the team had all of one senior, Eric Negomir, who scored on Tuesday, along with Shane Cole.

Sophomore Henry Hancock led VMS is scoring with 23 goals, while freshman Becker Dienst was second with 17. The Gore Rangers were awfully young this spring, yet managed to play with bigger, stronger and more experienced teams.

"Looking at a team like Dawson or many of the teams we've played, they have ton of seniors, but we're still a playoff team," Ecker said. "We're mostly freshmen and sophomores and it's been cool to compete at the state level. It's only going to get better from here."