Vail Mountain School soccer takes down Delta, 1-0

VAIL — Vail Mountain School soccer didn't go to overtime?

What's up with that, fellas? Your faithful fans have kind of gotten used to extra soccer.

Truth be told, winning in regulation is just fine by Gore Rangers fans and they went home happy on a chilly Tuesday, Oct 9, with a 1-0 victory over Delta at Bandoni Alumni Field.

While a league win is nice, this one bodes well for the rating-percentage index. Delta entered as No. 5 in Class 3A, while VMS was No. 7. In theory, when the computer chews on this result, it will find it satisfying.

However, the RPI perceives it, coach Alex Darbut was pleased.

"That's the most we've come together," he said. "That was good, disciplined soccer against a great team."

Opportunity knocks

Five of VMS's first 10 games had gone past 80 minutes, including the two previous contests, so it was nice to see the Gore Rangers close this out in regulation.

"Absolutely. Before this, we played five of 10 games in overtime," senior Nathan Rouaud said "We have a good record in overtime, so that's OK."

While VMS doubtless prides itself in the educational process, one can always count on an athlete knowing every stat in relation to his or her sport. Rouaud knows that VMS 4-1 in extra time with wins against the Dawson School, Fruita Monument, the Colorado Rocky Mountain School and Denver Christian with the only blemish against Colorado Academy (ranked No. 4 in the RPI).

Against Delta, now 8-3-1, the Gore Rangers dominated the first half, possessing, switching fields and setting up scoring opportunities with nothing to show for it on the scoreboard.

"We want all the boys finishing." Darbut said. "If you look at the goal scoring throughout the season, we've had lot of different people score. Sven (Barr) got in earlier. Max (Marston) got in. Those were two should-have-been-on-target opportunities with one of them being a goal, if not both."

Ironically, the talk at the half had nothing to do with offense.

"We didn't change much offensively," Rouaud said. "It was more defense. We just wanted to make sure their guys up top weren't running through us. Our guys did a good job of tracking them."

A little more than 10 minutes into the second half, just after Rouaud had been stopped on a great opportunity, Barr to Rouaud did the trick.

Home stretch

Vail Mountain (8-3 overall and 2-2 in the 3A Slope) has a mad scramble to the finish with Tuesday's game beginning a stretch of five games in 10 days. The run continues Thursday, Oct. 11 with a trap game at Basalt. The Longhorns' record is not overly inspiring, but Basalt is tough place to play.

VMS wraps its home slate on Saturday against Moffat County with Senior Day. Like Moffat County, VMS should be favored against Grand Valley in Parachute next week. The regular season finishes up in Aspen with a night game on Thursday, Oct. 18, which also happens to be the Skiers' Homecoming game.

"Going toward the postseason, we just want to make sure that the boys are having fun," Darbut said. "We have seniors who are playing their last year, and we just want to enjoy it. Winning is great, but playing good soccer and enjoying it is important."