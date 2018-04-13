Vail Rec District gearing up for summer leagues

VAIL — Looking for a way to stay in shape while having a great time this summer? The Vail Recreation District is offering several adult summer leagues including softball, sand volleyball, cornhole, soccer and hockey, plus flag football in the fall.

Softball

Coed and men's softball leagues are offered from May 31 through late August at Ford Park in Vail. Times are Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 5:45 or 7 p.m. for the first six weeks and 5:30 or 6:45 p.m. during the final weeks of the season. Monday coed softball begins June 4, Wednesday coed softball begins June 6 and Thursday men's business league begins May 31. Each league consists of a regular season followed by playoffs. Cost per team is $585 for Vail Recreation District residents or $615 for non-residents.

Open registration for softball will be on Monday, April 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Altitude Bar and Grill in the Evergreen Lodge; registration is first-come, first-served. This league will sell out, so please attend open registration.

Sand Volleyball

A two-on-two league will be offered on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. Taking place at the Vail Athletic Fields sand courts from June 19 through Aug. 14, the cost per team is $60.

Competitive and recreational four-on-four leagues will be offered at the Vail Athletic Fields on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. from June 21 through Aug. 16. Teams consist of four people with at least one female on the court. Cost per team is $120.

Cornhole

Cornhole league is offered on Thursdays from June 28 through August 16 at 5:30 p.m. Finals will be held at the Altitude Bar & Grill. Participants ages 21 and up can register for $50 (two-person teams).

8-on-8 Adult Coed Summer Soccer

Soccer league starts Monday, June 4, and is played throughout the summer at the Eagle-Vail soccer field and under the lights at the Homestake Peak School stadium. Teams consist of eight people with at least three females on the field. Cost per team is $520; register by May 18.

Adult Hockey Summer League

Summer hockey begins June 4 and runs through late August. A, B, C and coed divisions are offered with eight to ten games scheduled, depending on the number of teams. To sign up, call 970-479-2271 by May 7.

Flag Football

Flag football is offered at Homestake Peak School in Eagle-Vail on Sunday mornings and occasional Wednesday nights from September through mid-October; visit vailrec.com for times. Cost per team is $390 for Vail Recreation District residents or $425 for non-residents. Registration will open in the fall.

Visit vailrec.com or call 970-479-2280 for more information on adult leagues. For more information on adult hockey leagues, call 970-479-2271. Register online for adult leagues at vailrec.com/register.