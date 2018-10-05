Vail Valley preps: Battle Mountain cross-country sweeps at Delta, while Eagle Valley’s Blair wins another race

DELTA — Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley cross-country turned Friday, Oct. 5's Pantherfest in Delta into Huskvilsfest.

Perhaps, Devskiesfest?

The Huskies and Devils may have spent three hours in bus to get to Delta, but this looked like an Eagle County meet as the Huskies' girls beat the Devils, 32-89, with Eagle Valley's Joslin Blair winning the race and leading a whopping seven local ladies into the top 10.

Battle Mountain's boys also got the win, squeaking by Central, 61-68, with Eagle Valley in third (96).

Let 'em run

Battle Mountain cross-country has stages of the season. It is all part of coach Rob Parish's plan to have the Huskies at their peak come the state meet at the end of this month and at Nike Cross Regionals in Arizona in November.

The Huskies do pack runs — running together for the first two miles before the final 1.1-mile sprint. Battle Mountain holds out its varsity runners at assorted meets.

Given that there are five state trophies (2005, 2016-17 girls and 2006-07 boys) sitting in front of Battle Mountain's gym, the coach generally knows what he's doing.

Friday was a rare meet when Parish let everyone go on the fast Delta course.

"We've been waiting to do this all season," the coach said. "It was fun to see how they compare to the region."

Regionals are on Oct. 18 at the Willow Creek Par-3 in Eagle-Vail, and, so far so good for the ladies.

Grace Johnson broke up the Harding sisters, taking fourth between Naomi (second) and Lizzy (eighth). That's not a huge surprise, though Johnson had a personal record by a little more than 30 seconds.

The takeaway from this meet was Elliott Pribramsky, who finished seventh. She only ran 5 minutes, an eternity in the sport, faster than she did here last year. This adds to Battle Mountain's depth — the Huskies can legitimately go nine deep on the girls side — as the team eyes the postseason.

Looking around the state, Niwot has actually taken over the No. 1 spot in the state in milesplit.com poll ahead of the two-time defending state champs.

"To be honest, (Niwot is) the No. 1 team in the state," Parish said. "They legitimately better than us at this moment."

Apparently, the coach has thrown down the gauntlet.

The squid returns

Meanwhile, the Huskies' gents also got the win. With Central moving down from 5A to 4A for this CHSAA cycle, the first real head-to-head confrontation was successful for Battle Mountain. The Warriors will be on the Huskies' radar on Oct. 18.

Nico Piliero put down the second fastest time by a Battle Mountain junior boy in program history with a time of 16 minutes, 7 seconds. Alexis Aguirre holds that mark.

"The guys team is really good," Parish said. "They've been in the shadow of the girls, but they've put in a lot of work and are going to be a force to be reckoned with for the next 18 months."

That's a way of saying most of them aren't seniors.

Speaking of seniors, the Huskies' Reese Jacobs got a squid in his shoe before the race. The spirit of Jonny Stevens lives, apparently.

The Big Three

As Eagle Valley cross-country continues to grow, there are milestones of a successful program. One of them is having a Big Three. As the Huskies have the Hardings and Johnson, the Devils have the Blairs and Doan.

Joslin Blair smashed the 18-minute mark with a 17:51 on her way to a win. Samantha Blair was fifth and Avery Doan sixth. This is as good of a Big Three as any squad in the state can boast.

Short of a calamitous day at regionals — and Doan got that out of her system last season — these three are going to qualify for state and be legitimate contenders for the individual crown.

Both Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain are at Rifle next week.