Vail Valley preps: Battle Mountain soccer finishes regular season with win vs. Sailors
October 18, 2018
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Not too bad for a regular season.
Battle Mountain soccer finished up the Western Slope and the regular season with a 3-1 win at Steamboat Springs on Thursday, Oct. 18. The Huskies wrapped the Slope slate without a loss at 11-0-1, including a season sweep of the archrival Sailors.
"This is a good league," Huskies coach David Cope said. "To come through it unbeaten is an accomplishment. Glenwood and Steamboat are both playoff teams and Summit's a lot better than their record."
Back In Formation
Battle Mountain fell behind 1-0, but got the equalizer late in the first half from Trevin Twiss. At the break, the Huskies tweaked the formation a bit and that paid dividends with goals from Jered Vargas and Dani Barajas.
"That was a good response for us," Cope said. "To go on the road and to come back from a deficit is a good sign going forward."
The Huskies overall record is 13-1-1, but more importantly, they were ranked No. 6 in the rating-percentage index before Thursday's game. As is an annual tradition, Cope seemed rather nonplussed about what seed his team will receive on Sunday, Oct. 21.
"We'll take whatever number we get," he said. "We just want to compete. We're not playing what the bracket looks like. We're just going to be playing the next team."
The Huskies will definitely be home for Round 1 on Wednesday, Oct. 24.
