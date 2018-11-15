Vail Valley preps: Devils, Gore Rangers, Huskies and Saints pick up postseason honors

And everyone thought phone books were dead.

When it comes to fall sports, Eagle County's fall postseason honorees outdid themselves.

All-state in cross country is what we call a local jog between Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley with five Huskies or Devils among the top 10 4A runners in the state.

Conference Player of the Year Awards? Congratulations to Battle Mountain's Dani Barajas (soccer) and Vail Mountain's Sarah Evans (volleyball).

Evans as well as Battle Mountain's Lillian Benway were also selected to play in all-state games as capstones to their volleyball careers.

The following are the postseason awards, as reported by local coaches.

Cross-country

Girls

All state

First team

Joslin Blair, Eagle Valley

Naomi Harding, Battle Mountain

Second team

Samantha Blair, Eagle Valley

Avery Doan, Eagle Valley

Lizzie Harding, Battle Mountain

Grace Johnson, Battle Mountain

Honorable mention

Elliott Pribramsky, Battle Mountain

Emma Reeder, Battle Mountain

All-league

First team

Joslin Blair, Eagle Valley

Samantha Blair, Eagle Valley

Naomi Harding, Battle Mountain

Lizzie Harding, Battle Mountain

Grace Johnson, Battle Mountain

Elliott Pribramsky, Battle Mountain

Honorable mention

Avery Doan, Eagle Valley

Brogan Murray, Battle Mountain

Emma Reeder, Battle Mountain

Boys

All-league

First team

Carter Baker, Eagle Valley

David Reilly, Battle Mountain

Sullivan Middaugh, Battle Mountain

Honorable mention

Nico Piliero, Battle Mountain

John Papadopolous, Eagle Valley

Jason Macaluso, Battle Mountain

Gage Nielsen, Eagle Valley

Deaghan Fahrney, Battle Mountain

Andrew Rodgers, Battle Mountain

Soccer

Class 4A

Coaches' all-state

First team

Dani Barajas, Battle Mountain

Western Slope Co-Player of the Year

Dani Barajas, Battle Mountain

All-league

Dani Barajas, Battle Mountain

Louis Castillo, Battle Mountain

Drew Keiser, Battle Mountain

Hidalgo Ortega, Battle Mountain

Honorable mention

Jackson Borg, Battle Mountain

Alex Garcia, Eagle Valley

Alexis Perez, Battle Mountain

Trevin Twiss, Battle Mountain

Class 3A

First team

Nathan Rouaud, Vail Mountain

Honorable mention

Theo Marston, Vail Mountain

Volleyball

Class 4A

Colorado Coaches of Girls all-state

Lillian Benway, Battle Mountain

All-league

Lillian Benway, Battle Mountain

Elysse Fitzpatrick, Eagle Valley

Bree Gates, Eagle Valley

Eleanor Sheahan, Battle Mountain

Honorable mention

Kaitlin Medina, Eagle Valley

Carly Post, Battle Mountain

Ava Spangler, Battle Mountain

Audrey Wright, Battle Mountain

Class 2A

CHSAA all-state

Sarah Evans, Vail Mountain

2A Slope Player of the Year

Sarah Evans, Vail Mountain

All-league

First team

Abby Bossow, Vail Christian

Sarah Evans, Vail Mountain

Chloe Pesso, Vail Mountain

Honorable mention

Megan Carty, Vail Christian

Abby Kuhns, Vail Christian

Kendelle Smith, Vail Christian

Nellie Smith, Vail Mountain

Maggie Sturm, Vail Mountain