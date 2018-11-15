Vail Valley preps: Devils, Gore Rangers, Huskies and Saints pick up postseason honors
November 15, 2018
And everyone thought phone books were dead.
When it comes to fall sports, Eagle County's fall postseason honorees outdid themselves.
All-state in cross country is what we call a local jog between Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley with five Huskies or Devils among the top 10 4A runners in the state.
Conference Player of the Year Awards? Congratulations to Battle Mountain's Dani Barajas (soccer) and Vail Mountain's Sarah Evans (volleyball).
Evans as well as Battle Mountain's Lillian Benway were also selected to play in all-state games as capstones to their volleyball careers.
The following are the postseason awards, as reported by local coaches.
Cross-country
Girls
All state
First team
Joslin Blair, Eagle Valley
Naomi Harding, Battle Mountain
Second team
Samantha Blair, Eagle Valley
Avery Doan, Eagle Valley
Lizzie Harding, Battle Mountain
Grace Johnson, Battle Mountain
Honorable mention
Elliott Pribramsky, Battle Mountain
Emma Reeder, Battle Mountain
All-league
First team
Joslin Blair, Eagle Valley
Samantha Blair, Eagle Valley
Naomi Harding, Battle Mountain
Lizzie Harding, Battle Mountain
Grace Johnson, Battle Mountain
Elliott Pribramsky, Battle Mountain
Honorable mention
Avery Doan, Eagle Valley
Brogan Murray, Battle Mountain
Emma Reeder, Battle Mountain
Boys
All-league
First team
Carter Baker, Eagle Valley
David Reilly, Battle Mountain
Sullivan Middaugh, Battle Mountain
Honorable mention
Nico Piliero, Battle Mountain
John Papadopolous, Eagle Valley
Jason Macaluso, Battle Mountain
Gage Nielsen, Eagle Valley
Deaghan Fahrney, Battle Mountain
Andrew Rodgers, Battle Mountain
Soccer
Class 4A
Coaches' all-state
First team
Dani Barajas, Battle Mountain
Western Slope Co-Player of the Year
Dani Barajas, Battle Mountain
All-league
Dani Barajas, Battle Mountain
Louis Castillo, Battle Mountain
Drew Keiser, Battle Mountain
Hidalgo Ortega, Battle Mountain
Honorable mention
Jackson Borg, Battle Mountain
Alex Garcia, Eagle Valley
Alexis Perez, Battle Mountain
Trevin Twiss, Battle Mountain
Class 3A
First team
Nathan Rouaud, Vail Mountain
Honorable mention
Theo Marston, Vail Mountain
Volleyball
Class 4A
Colorado Coaches of Girls all-state
Lillian Benway, Battle Mountain
All-league
Lillian Benway, Battle Mountain
Elysse Fitzpatrick, Eagle Valley
Bree Gates, Eagle Valley
Eleanor Sheahan, Battle Mountain
Honorable mention
Kaitlin Medina, Eagle Valley
Carly Post, Battle Mountain
Ava Spangler, Battle Mountain
Audrey Wright, Battle Mountain
Class 2A
CHSAA all-state
Sarah Evans, Vail Mountain
2A Slope Player of the Year
Sarah Evans, Vail Mountain
All-league
First team
Abby Bossow, Vail Christian
Sarah Evans, Vail Mountain
Chloe Pesso, Vail Mountain
Honorable mention
Megan Carty, Vail Christian
Abby Kuhns, Vail Christian
Kendelle Smith, Vail Christian
Nellie Smith, Vail Mountain
Maggie Sturm, Vail Mountain
