Vail Valley preps: Glenwood races past Battle Mountain, 48-3

EDWARDS — On Senior Night, Battle Mountain football was without two of its more prominent seniors, and that was a part of a 48-3 loss to Glenwood Springs on Friday Oct. 19, in Edwards.

Quarterback Traver Goldberg and running-back Nick Walter are out for the season. Combine that with turnovers and the Huskies were in too deep against a mirror image of themselves. That's a way of saying that Glenwood Springs coach Pat Engle, who was the head man at Battle Mountain from 2003-2006, runs the double-wing.

Friday night was a ton of the Demons' Luke Gair running right and Gavin Olson running left.

First Field Goal of Season

Glenwood (3-5, 2-1) came out crunching offensively in its double wing. Gair ripped off a 12-yard scamper. Olson followed with a 20-yard run that was enhanced by a Huskies' 15-yard personal foul. Olson added another 16 yards, setting up Gair for a 5-yard scoring run, and a 6-3 lead.

Battle Mountain's offense still had Kia Gongaware and he rolled for 36 yards on a fourth-and-7, setting up Anthony Sanchez for a 36-yard field goal. For those of you scoring at home, that's Battle Mountain's first field goal of the season.

Demons head for house

The Demons responded with more Gair and Olson and that set up the pass. Demons quarterback Dylan Albright hit Wyatt Ewer for 17 yards, and fullback Elliot Walz did the honors on that drive from two yards out.

After an Eric Biggs fumble early in the second quarter gave the Demons good field position, and it was Olson's turn to go to the house for a 20-3 lead.

New Huskies quarterback Kai Haggen did have a bright moment late in the second quarter with a 34-yard completion to Shepherd Stone.

The third quarter was awash with Huskies' turnovers that the Demons converted into three touchdowns and a 41-3 lead.

Senior Night

Battle Mountain's seniors are Camden Dooley, Biggs, David Sandberg, Max Christenberry, Hector Escobar, Mac Schmidt, Bryce Jones, Van Storz and Hector Machigua.