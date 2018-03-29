Vail Valley preps wrap for Thursday, March 29: Devils soccer and lacrosse and VMS golf

NEW CASTLE — Just take the win and run.

Eagle Valley soccer earned three points with a successful Zoe Booth Penalty kick for a 1-0 win at Coal Ridge on Thursday, March 29.

It's not that the Devils (4-3) were playing a bad team. In fact, the Titans are a darn good nonconference opponent. It's just that Coal Ridge's pitch is always a tough place to play, especially with the Devils trying to play wide under coach Maggie Sherman.

But this is part of the plan — play good nonconference squads such as Coal Ridge, the Vail Mountain School and Wheat Ridge to get ready for the rest of the Western Slope slate as well as burnishing as team's rating-percentage index numbers, which come out for the first time on Tuesday, April 3.

"We want to play tougher teams, so that when we do get into the conference, we're playing at a high level," Sherman said. "We want the competition. Coal Ridge is a tough opponent and a tough field."

Jessie Raitt went up for a header while in the box. She got pushed in the back for the P.K., which Booth converted to the lower right corner.

Goalie Brennecke Gale got the shutout.

The Devils' final eight games are within the Slope, starting with Steamboat Springs on Saturday, March 31, in Gypsum at 11 a.m.

GOLF

Pesso, Dirvonas crack 100

MONTROSE —It's great to break 100 for the first time. It's even better to back it up during the next tournament.

Vail Mountain School golf's Chloe Pesso and Lauren Dirvonas both cracked the century mark for the first time in their careers on Tuesday, March 27, at the Black Canyon Golf Course and went lower on Wednesday, March 28, at Cobble Creek.

Pesso (98) and Dirvonas (99) had no idea that they were on pace for a sub-100 round. In tournament play, another player in the group keeps your scorecard.

Coach Gary Pesso, who was walking the round with his players, however did know, and relished his players coming through late in the round.

Just so no one thought it was a fluke, Pesso fired a 90 and Dirvonas a 96 on Wednesday.

"They've eliminated the really big number," Gary Pesso referring to round-wrecking blow-up hole. "They're getting a little more consistent."

Eagle Valley also was at Black Canyon with Nicole Mathews leading the way with a 99.

LACROSSE

Devils lax suffers losses

Both sets of Devils lacrosse lost league games on the road. The ladies fell at Fruita Monument, 14-3, on Wednesday, March 28.

"The girls played hard the entire game," Devils coach Hannah McKee said. "That's all I could ask. We had a hard time finding the back of the net. It wasn't quite our day and Fruita played well. The ladies are at Conifer on Wednesday, April 4.

Meanwhile, the boys lost a heartbreaker at Summit County, 9-8, in overtime, on Thursday, March 29.

"The boys had energy and intensity for four quarters plus overtime," Devils coach Eric Mandeville said. "They were working well together."

Thursday's game was a dramatic improvement over the first meeting between the two teams earlier this month, a 13-3 loss in Gypsum.

The Devils boys are at Fruita Monument on Saturday, March 31.