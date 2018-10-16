Vail Valley preps wrap for Tuesday, Oct. 16: Battle Mountain volleyball; Vail Mountain soccer and volleyball

EDWARDS — Senior Night isn't meant to go like this.

This will be a theme.

Battle Mountain volleyball fell to Steamboat Springs, 25-19, 26-28, 25-18, 25-21, on Tuesday, Oct. 16 in Edwards.

"We were hoping that if we could pull off a win, that we could force a two- or three-way logjam in the league," Huskies coach Jason Fitzgerald said. "Unfortunately, they handles us and now we're looking that the Coal Ridge tournament."

That tourney's is Oct. 26-27, surprisingly enough, in Coal Ridge, where the Huskies will face the host Titans, Pagosa Springs and Glenwood Springs with a final match, dependent on pool play.

The goal is to raise the level and keep a good seed in ye olde rating-percentage index with regionals in mind.

Your Battle Mountain volleyball seniors are Audrey Wright, Mason Lyon, Ava Spangler, Lillian Benway and Eleanor Sheahan.

Skiers beat Gore Rangers

VAIL — This isn't how Senior Night is meant to go.

We told you this would be a theme.

Vail Mountain School volleyball, fell to Aspen, 25-15, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17, on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

"This was a really good game for us, leading into the conference tournament," VMS coach Whitney Armistead said. "Aspen's a good team and we know we can compete with them."

Lest anyone forget, the Gore Rangers did top the Skiers in five at the Queen of the Mountain earlier this month at Battle Mountain.

Given that Aspen is 14-5, the loss should not hurt VMS (15-4) in the rating-percentage index. While the 2A Gore Rangers do not get "bonus points" for playing the 3A Skiers, the biggest portion of the formula is strength of schedule, so Aspen's record will help.

The Gore Rangers finish the season with the conference tournament on Oct. 26-27. To be clear, this is not a district tournament with regional berths on the line. RPI is taking care of regionals this year.

Nonetheless, it's pretty safe to say that VMS would love another crack at host Meeker.

Most importantly, the Gore Rangers would like to stay in the top 12 in RPI so that they can host a regional for the first time in school history. In that case, Tuesday would not be the final home game for seniors Kate Stavisky, Sarah Evans

Chloe Pesso, Carly Lloyd and Nellie Smith.

Gore Rangers blank Cards

VAIL — In an unexpected home game, the Vail Mountain School soccer team took advantage of home cooking, beating Grand Valley, 5-0, on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at Bandoni Alumni Field.

In a game moved from Parachute, the Gore Rangers had no problems with the Cardinals, getting two goals from Nathan Rouaud, and one each from Zach Stockton, Shane Cole and Cameron Bill.

VMS was ninth in the RPI, going into Tuesday's game and will look to improve upon that with the regular-season finale at Aspen.

"We're looking for momentum for the postseason," VMS coach Alex Darbut said. "We're going to be pretty jacked up. We want to come out strong for Aspen."