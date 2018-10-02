Vail Valley preps wrap for Tuesday, Oct. 2: Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley soccer and Eagle Valley softball

FARMER'S KORNER — There is no truth to rumor that Battle Mountain soccer was considering all its future games.

Battle Mountain had nine days between matches and, during these days off, the Huskies kept on moving up in the rating-percentage index. Seriously, Battle Mountain was up to No. 2 in the state at one point by doing nothing.

"We were trying to arrange it, so we would never play again," Huskies coach David Cope joked.

Alas, all good things must come to an end, and the now No. 4 Huskies had to play again, and they won at Summit County, 3-1, on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

Before the nine-day break, Battle Mountain played to a 2-2 at home against Glenwood Springs. Perhaps a disappointment at the time, that draw has aged well. The Demons knocked off Steamboat Springs, 4-3, up north to which the Huskies said, "Thank you very much."

Any concerns fans may have had about Battle Mountain soccer over the break were put to rest as the Huskies got rolling with a Dani Barajas penalty kick.

The second half started with Battle Mountain applying tremendous pressure in the Summit end. The bore fruit as Louis Castillo jumped on a loose ball and slammed it home.

As is his wont, Cope subbed in players and Summit scored. The Huskies responded with Dutch Schroeder cutting it along the goal line and feeding Barajas for the insurance.

"We had a lot of time to heal up," Cope said. "We, perhaps, were able to raise our fitness and we had some time to work on things we needed to improve."

Battle Mountain (8-1-1 overall and 6-0-1 in the Slope) hosts Eagle Valley on Thursday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m.

Demons blank Devils

GYPSUM — Glenwood Springs soccer continued its torrid play with a 5-0 win at Eagle Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

Eagle Valley (1-10) is at Battle Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 4.

Softball falls to Bruins

CEDAREDGE — Eagle Valley dropped a 12-6 decision at Cedaredge on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

The Devils (9-12) wrap the season at Montezuma-Cortez on Thursday, Oct. 4.