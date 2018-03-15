Vail Valley preps wrap: Huskies and Devils lax; Eagle Valley soccer

ASPEN — Let's get this straight. This was not the league game against Aspen.

Battle Mountain girls lacrosse lost at Aspen, 11-2, on Wednesday, March 14, but it was not the league game.

This is emphasized because the Huskies and Skiers meet twice per year with Battle Mountain inevitably losing the actual Mountain Conference game counting toward the standings. Last year, Battle Mountain beat the Skiers in March, but the conference tilt was in April.

The Huskies (2-2, 1-0 in the Mountain Conference) hung with the Skiers for the first 25 minutes, trailing only 3-1.

"We just didn't have the legs or the head strength to make a strong comeback," Huskies coach Jason Fitzgerald said. "We're still adjusting to play at the speed of varsity lacrosse."

Julia Heid and Katie Kessenich scored the Huskies. Battle Mountain's next game is in Edwards with Fruita Monument on Thursday, March 22.

Recommended Stories For You

GYPSUM

Devils girls lax fall in overtime

Not to belabor the point, but this was also not the league game for Eagle Valley lacrosse either.

Devils girls lacrosse dropped its opener to Summit County, 13-12, in overtime on Wednesday, March 14, in Gypsum. The two teams meet again on Wednesday, March 21, on the other side of the pass.

"It was a hard fought game from the beginning to the end," Devils coach Hannah McKee said. "It was a little challenging with (Summit) having played two games already, while this was our first."

Jillian Byron and Carley Beckham didn't look like they had any rust. Both had hat tricks. Hannah Medina and Rivenna Olden each scored twice. Janith Chavez and Sophia Rinn were both on the score sheet as well.

Erin Keeney stopped 13 shots, while Hayley Carpenter did a great job, moving from offense to defense.

Eagle Valley (0-1) hosts Telluride on Saturday, March 17.

GYPSUM

Demons beat Devils in overtime

What's up with the tough overtimes?

Eagle Valley soccer fell to Glenwood Springs, 3-2, in extra time on Thursday, March 22, in Gypsum.

Jessie Adams scored twice to the Devils (1-2, 1-1 in the 4A Slope). While it was a disappointing result, look around the Slope. Palisade, which ran the table last year in the league, lost at Summit County, 2-1. Battle Mountain barely beat the Tigers earlier this week, 3-2, and Glenwood has also won at Steamboat Springs.

Eagle Valley seems to fit nicely in this picture as a lot of league games figure to be a grind.

"I think we're right in there," Devils coach Maggie Sherman said. "We've been a little plagued with the injury bug, so we don't have our full team yet. It's definitely one of those years when everything's up in the air."

The good news is that Devils have a bunch of senior leadership in the likes of Brennecke Gale, Ginny Osteen, Kelsey Baldwin and Jessie Raitt, according to coach Sherman.

The Devils have busy week ahead as they host Summit on Tuesday, March 20, a school called Battle Mountain on Thursday, March 22, and then head to Vail Mountain, coach Sherman's alma mater, on Saturday, March 24.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS

Devils boys lax loses to Sailors

On a night more suited to ice hockey than lacrosse, Steamboat Springs defeated Eagle Valley, 14-3, up north on Thursday, March 15.

Phil Peterson had three goals, while Mason Yurcak had 18 saves.

Eagle Valley has a much shorter road trip on Saturday, March 17. The Devils are at Vail Mountain.